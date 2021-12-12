Craig David and Issam Alnajjar to perform at Abu Dhabi's Mother of the Nation Festival

British singer Craig David and Jordanian TikTok sensation Issam Alnajjar will perform at Abu Dhabi’s Mother of the Nation Festival on Friday and Saturday to close out the event.

Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, who was set to perform during the closing weekend, will no longer appear.

Iraqi artist Mahmoud Al Turky is also set to take the stage, following a stellar concert by Egyptian superstar Sherine on December 10.

David arrives in the capital as part of his TS5 tour and will perform on December 17. The next day will feature Bahraini singer Khalid Fouad, Al Turky and Alnajjar.

All concerts will take place at MOTN’s Music Arena.

Fans can expect popular hits such as 7 Days, Walking Away and Insomnia from David, while teen star Alnajjar, who featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square and had more than half a million views on TikTok, will no doubt delight crowds with his viral hit Hadal Ahbek. He will also perform Turning Me Up and Mn Gheirik Enti.

Doors for the shows on each night open at 7pm and tickets are now available online at www.ticketmaster.ae, with prices starting at Dh75.

MOTN, now in its fifth year, is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. It takes place at the Corniche, transforming the city’s coastline into a vibrant cultural and entertainment destination.

The event has provided visitors with plenty of photo opportunities, family fun and live performances across its six themed zones, which include Inspire Space, Thrill Zone, Food Hub, Music Arena, Shopping District and Amusement Park.

Click below to see our gallery from the MOTN event.