Mohamed Ramadan, MC Smiley and Sammy Young perform at All Africa Festival

From West African vegan cuisine to Afrobeats, art and jewellery, the All Africa Festival is in full swing.

Taking place at Dubai’s Burj Park until Saturday, the inaugural event aims to be the biggest regional celebration of African arts and culture. “This is why we are doing it in the heart of Dubai and in one of the most multicultural cities in the world,” festival co-founder Nina Olatoke told The National.

“A lot of the time, African festivals are hidden on the other side of town because it felt like we didn't want to be noisy and offend the neighbours. This time, we will bring the culture to the forefront and celebrate its diversity.”

The festival’s ambition was reiterated on Thursday night when Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan took to the stage. Fans gathered en masse to enjoy his show, as well as those by a string of high-profile African performers, including MC Smiley and Sammy Young.

Entertainment scheduled for Friday evening includes a theatrical performance, Legend of Njeri, produced by Nigerian film and theatre director Olabisi Akinbinu, which starts at 7.30pm.