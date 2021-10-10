Five takeaways from Adele's first Instagram Live: 'I'd love to come to the Middle East'

Adele hosted her first Instagram Live with her 40.6 million followers on Saturday and fans were delighted as she revealed a sneak peek of her new single Easy On Me, which will be released on Friday.

In addition to offering an early small preview of the track, the hitmaker also took the time to answer fan questions in the session that lasted a little more than 40 minutes. For those who missed it, here are five takeaways from Adele's Instagram Live:

She offered a preview of 'Easy On Me'

Fans got their first listen to the song which features heartbreaking lyrics, “There ain’t no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever. And there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence, baby let me in.”

Adele has played a little bit of her new single #EasyOnMe on Live. pic.twitter.com/yDWUIYKoFv — Adele Daily ³⁰ (@adeledailynet) October 9, 2021

Afterwards, Adele then went back to look through some of the comments and questions she received, beginning to scroll through her phone before she says, “Oh, my phone’s already buzzing. I’m getting in trouble!”

In an interview with Vogue this week, the singer admitted the coming album was a way of explaining her divorce to her young son when he gets older.

"I wanted to explain to him through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she said.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

Adele is the first person ever to appear on the cover of both Vogue’s US and UK editions during the same month.

Adele on the cover of British Vogue

Adele gives a shoutout to the Middle East

It’s been six years since Adele released her last album, 25, but that hasn’t stopped fans around the world from still hoping to see the singer live.

Throughout the Instagram Live, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker would randomly answer questions as well as respond to comments left by fans. Early in the session, someone mentioned she should visit Kuwait, to which she gleefully responded: “Ooh, I’ve never seen a request saying, ‘Come to Kuwait.’”

Towards the end, there were also other regional shoutouts including a simple “Hi Saudi Arabia” to one fan, and a response to another asking her to visit the region, to which she happily replied “I’d love to come to the Middle East.”

While no tour dates have been announced for Adele's imminent comeback, fans in the region can still hold out hope that they may one day get to see the singer perform.

She addressed her mental health

During her live stream, Adele said she was feeling “very good” currently in terms of her mental health, but was taking things "day-by-day".

"My mental health is very good at the moment. I take it day-by-day and I address whatever comes my way. It definitely helps me feel better if I take my time. Writing my music … yeah it’s been really therapeutic for sure. I think I lost the appreciation for that. I got things out that I didn’t want to say out loud and talk about."

She praised her fellow artists

Adele was also not shy about sharing her taste in music. A number of fellow musicians were praised throughout the Instagram Live, including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, Avril Lavigne and Harry Styles. She also shot down rumours she would be collaborating with Beyonce, despite being a fan of the singer.

She also commented on Britney Spears’s conservatorship case, saying that “of course” she supports the #FreeBritney movement. "I love Britney, I met her a couple of times, I absolutely adore her, [I'm] really happy for her," she said.

She introduced her new puppies

While they were not shown much on camera, Adele’s two new puppies were also a star during the Instagram Live. They could be heard barking in the background.

Asked about her "spark of joy", she said: "My spark of joy right now is my two puppies. It's my son's birthday soon so I am really enjoying planning his birthday party."

The singer is no stranger to owning dogs. During a concert in Chicago in 2016, she became emotional over the death of her miniature pinscher Atilla, who was 17.

“I might cry tonight. I have two dogs and one died today. It was put down this morning," she said at the time. “He was very old. He was my boyfriend’s dog, so I’ve only known him for six years. He was still my dog.”

