Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation brings back live performances for first time in 19 months

Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation is gearing up to bring back live dance, music and theatre performances, starting with a concert by Emirati singer Fayez Al Saeed on September 23.

Events at the venue have been put on hold since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi promises a diverse series of performances, with a full line-up set to be announced soon.

“Live performances add immeasurable value to our society,” said Cultural Foundation director Reem Fadda. “With these events, we are offering the profound ability to create opportunities for expression, community dialogue, shared experience and personal well-being for all who attend.

“We are, therefore, thrilled to announce the return of live performances to Abu Dhabi, reuniting artists with the community in ways that rebuild social capital and showcase the rich cultural diversity within Abu Dhabi’s population.”

Fayez Al Saeed is famously also an official composer for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

Al Saeed, who is known for his sprightly Khaleeji pop tracks and elegant ballads, has amassed a solid catalogue of hits including #Selfie and Ana Yensa (I Am Forgetful).

His greatest achievement, however, is being an official composer for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan has written and released poems to the public under the pen-name Fazza since he was a teenager, and he was impressed by Al Saeed's 1996 landmark debut album, Sa'at Wa'ed (The Hour of Promise), so the royal approached the musician to turn some of his poetry – written in the classical Arabic form of Nabati – into songs.

The partnership is still going to this day, with the duo ­releasing a string of regional hit songs featuring Fazza's poetry.

The Emirati star’s performance at the Cultural Foundation will begin at 8pm. Tickets are available now, with prices starting from Dh200 per person.

Covid-19 safety regulations will be in place for all events, including reduced capacity. All visitors will also need to have a "green" status on the Al Hosn app in order to enter, as well as a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of attending.

More information is available at www.culturalfoundation.ae

South and West: From a Notebook

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Women & Power: A Manifesto Mary Beard Profile Books and London Review of Books

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

Rock in a Hard Place: Music and Mayhem in the Middle East

Orlando Crowcroft

Zed Books

