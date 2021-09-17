Abu Dhabi's Cultural Foundation brings back live performances for first time in 19 months

Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation is gearing up to bring back live dance, music and theatre performances, starting with a concert by Emirati singer Fayez Al Saeed on September 23.
Events at the venue have been put on hold since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi promises a diverse series of performances, with a full line-up set to be announced soon.
“Live performances add immeasurable value to our society,” said Cultural Foundation director Reem Fadda. “With these events, we are offering the profound ability to create opportunities for expression, community dialogue, shared experience and personal well-being for all who attend.
“We are, therefore, thrilled to announce the return of live performances to Abu Dhabi, reuniting artists with the community in ways that rebuild social capital and showcase the rich cultural diversity within Abu Dhabi’s population.”
Al Saeed, who is known for his sprightly Khaleeji pop tracks and elegant ballads, has amassed a solid catalogue of hits including #Selfie and Ana Yensa (I Am Forgetful).
His greatest achievement, however, is being an official composer for Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan has written and released poems to the public under the pen-name Fazza since he was a teenager, and he was impressed by Al Saeed's 1996 landmark debut album, Sa'at Wa'ed (The Hour of Promise), so the royal approached the musician to turn some of his poetry – written in the classical Arabic form of Nabati – into songs.
The partnership is still going to this day, with the duo releasing a string of regional hit songs featuring Fazza's poetry.
The Emirati star’s performance at the Cultural Foundation will begin at 8pm. Tickets are available now, with prices starting from Dh200 per person.
Covid-19 safety regulations will be in place for all events, including reduced capacity. All visitors will also need to have a "green" status on the Al Hosn app in order to enter, as well as a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of attending.
More information is available at www.culturalfoundation.ae
