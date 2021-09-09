Soundstorm: Armin van Buuren, David Guetta and Martin Garrix to play Saudi dance festival

DJs Armin van Buuren, David Guetta and Martin Garrix are all performing at the Middle East's biggest dance music festival.

Formerly known as MDL Beast and now rebranded as Soundstorm, the mammoth four-day event will take place from December 16 to19 in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

The spinners form the first artist announcement, which also includes fellow big hitters Deadmau5, Tiesto, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake and electronic music pioneer Jeff Mills.

Trailblazing Saudi Arabian DJ and producer Cosmicat will also take the decks in the event.

Talal Albahiti, chief operating officer and head of talent booking and events for the festival's parent company MDLBeast, says the announcement is only the tip of the iceberg.

“We’re happy with the first announcement of the Soundstorm ‘21 line up,” he says. “We will soon announce a second phase which includes a wide variety of musical genres that will take attendees on a journey they won’t forget.

“We are ready to welcome all music enthusiasts to become part of this immersive four-day experience.”

Albahiti says the event aims to build off the inaugural 2019 event which he describes as a "pivotal" moment for the kingdom's music and entertainment scene.

"It put us on the world map and revealed just how rich music culture is in the kingdom and the region,” he says. “Saudi Arabia is undergoing transformation and with it, the popularity and appetite for music and festival culture is growing exponentially.

"MDLBeast is supercharging the creative industry, and we’re excited to continue showcasing it to the world.”

Tickets for Soundstorm are now available online.

Attendees can choose between day passes and a pass for all four days.

Tickets start from 135 Saudi riyals ($36), which includes transportation aboard a “party bus” shuttle from select locations in Riyadh to the venue, and go up to 2,999 Saudi riyals for VIB ("very important beasts") passes.

The 2019 venue was located 45 minutes from the main city, although it is yet to be confirmed where the festival will take place this year.

The four-day pass is available across four tiers: Storm Chaser, Storm Blazer, VIB and VIB-BOX.

To register interest, visit https://mdlbeast.com/soundstorm/register.

Here is the full line up of artists coming to Soundstorm:

Armin Van Buuren,

David Guetta,

Deadmau5,

DJ Snake,

Eric Prydz,

Martin Garrix,

Paul Kalkbrenner,

Tiësto,

Steve Aoki,

Adam Beyer,

Amelie Lens,

Carl Cox,

Charlotte de Witte,

Jeff Mills,

Nina Kraviz,

Sven Väth

Anmarz,

Cosmicat,

Spaceboi,

Zone