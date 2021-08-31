New Michael Jackson music could be on the way as family say 'he left some things behind'

Michael Jackson’s family have revealed there could be more music to come from the late singer in the future.

Jackon’s brother Tito, a former member of The Jackson 5, revealed the singer “left a few things behind” and said “there is more music to release” in a recent interview with British newspaper The Sun.

“It would be so pleasing to be on a record with Michael once again. Anything that would work we would be willing to give a try and see what happens,” he said.

From left, Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon make up The Jacksons. Reuters

“It’s beyond our control but they always try and get our participation and we’re always happy to offer.”

The comment was made in reference to Sony, which renewed its partnership with the Michael Jackson estate for the rights to the artist’s catalogue in 2017 for $750 million.

“It’s definitely a brilliant idea. We’re thinking about doing something, so hopefully that will come to fruition,” Tito said.

It would not be the first time posthumous music from Michael Jackson has been released. Since his death in 2009, two albums – 2010’s Michael and 2014’s Xscape ­­­– have been released. His vocals have also appeared on tracks by the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Drake.

Tito also revealed that plans for The Jacksons’s first new studio release since 1989 are in motion, although he did not reveal any further details. The band were in the UK to perform at Happy Days festival over the bank holiday weekend.

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

