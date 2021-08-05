'Love for Sale': Tony Bennett announces final album will be a collaboration with Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett has announced his 61st studio album will be his last, and that it will once again be a collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The album will feature the duo singing Cole Porter compositions, as duets, as well as solo performances. Titled Love for Sale, it will release on October 1.

Bennett, who celebrated his 95th birthday this week, revealed to AARP The Magazine in February that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, but hadn’t made it publicly known until the interview. He says the slow progress of the disease has allowed him to continue to record music and tour until the pandemic struck.

Love for Sale was recorded between 2018 and early 2020. The first track for the new album, I Get a Kick Out of You was released on Tuesday, with the music video set to premiere on MTV on Friday.

This isn’t the first time Bennett and Gaga have teamed up – they released a full-length collaboration Cheek to Cheek in 2014. The album topped the Billboard 200 charts and won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

"The day we released Cheek to Cheek in 2014, @itstonybennett called me and asked me if I wanted to record another album with him, this time celebrating the songs of Cole Porter," Gaga tweeted. "I'm always honoured to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation."

This week, the pair are performing two shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, with the appearances being billed as Bennett’s last in New York City.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

UAE v Zimbabwe A Results

Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets

Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets

Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs

Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs Fixture

Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

Madrid Open schedule Men's semi-finals Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm Women's final Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm

