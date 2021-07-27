Wizkid to perform at Futr World festival in Abu Dhabi

Afro pop star Wizkid is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The Nigerian singer, known for global hits Essence and Come Closer, will perform as part of Futr World, a new entertainment and culture festival to be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat from December 9 to 11.

Joining him at the event will be up-and-coming UK dancehall artist Alicai Harley. Dates of their respective performances are yet to be announced.

Running as a prelude to Abu Dhabi Shopping Season in the winter, from Friday, December 10 to Monday, February 14, 2022, the free festival brings key figures associated with the retail and entertainment industry to discuss the latest innovations and trends.

Co-organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), FutrWorld is comprised of three programmes that include music performances and industry panel discussions.

Wizkid and Harley will headline the music stream, dubbed Futr Festival.

The Futr Live programme is dedicated to workshops and masterclasses by influencers from the worlds of fashion, travel, wellness and sports.

Those sharing their experiences will be Egyptian entrepreneur Hadia Ghaleb, Spanish BMX rider Viki Gomez and Blaise Bellville, the founder of popular DJ performance series Boiler Room.

The Future Summit will be home to discussions surrounding future trends in various industries.

Key figures from leading retailers, fashion brands and corporates will be in attendance, including Michael Ward, chief executive of London department store Harrods, and Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of the hotel platform Booking.com.

Shane White, managing director of the festival’s parent organisation Futr Group, says the event aims to place the UAE capital as a hub for innovation within the retail sector.

“Futr World is the first of its kind in the world and we are very happy to have the opportunity to launch this brand-new event in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“The festival will convene thousands of innovators, exceptional leaders and influencers for three days of inspired conversation, world-changing ideas and meaningful takeaways.”

More information is available at futrworld.com