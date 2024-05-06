Green Day and The Offspring are teaming up for mega concert at Expo City Dubai

Punk rock kings Green Day are coming to Dubai in January.

The American Grammy Award-winning band will make their Middle East debut performance at Expo City Dubai on January 27 in a purpose-built open-air concert venue that will host up to 30,000 people.

Supporting them are fellow California punk veterans The Offspring.

Fans can register for pre-sale tickets on Greendaydxb.com as they will go on sale for 24 hours from 10am on Thursday, immediately followed by general sale tickets.

Regional fans will be catching Green Day at a resonant period of the band's career with the current world tour celebrating a trio of releases, past and present. They are this year’s new album Saviours, the 20th anniversary of blockbuster album American Idiot and the 30-year release of their breakout album, Dookie.

Dookie by Green Day was released in 1994. Photo: Reprise Records

While the latter albums feature some of their biggest and enduring hits such as Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and Longview, their latest album, Saviours, channels the spirit of these classic recordings with its string of punchy punk-pop missives and topical subject matter.

“We are pumped to perform in the Middle East for the very first time, we have so many loyal fans all around the world, and we can’t wait to rock with them in the Middle East in the New Year,” the band said.

Also making their regional debut is The Offspring, who come to Dubai with their own share of history. Last month was the 30th anniversary of their seminal third album Smash, which featured early hits Come Out and Play and Self Esteem. They are also known for the 1998 hit Pretty Fly (For a White Guy).

The 30 million combined sales of The Offspring's Smash and Green Day's Dookie (released two months prior) helped set the scene for the wave of pop-punk bands to come such as Blink-182 and Good Charlotte.

The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland on stage at the 2022 Azkena Rock Festival in Spain. EPA

"Despite fans requesting Green Day for years, it is only now we can satisfy that demand and hopefully it means more contemporary and 'edgy' rock acts will follow," says Thomas Ovesen, chief executive of promoters All Things Live Middle East.

“Green Day need no introduction, they are without doubt one of the most requested rock bands in our region and we are thrilled to be bringing them to the UAE for their first show in the Middle East.

“My advice to those fans wishing to watch this historic event is to book your tickets early, because we fully expect this show to sell out. ... The concert will be held in a 30,000-capacity venue and we cannot expand this nor will there be a second show. Hence I urge fans to get their tickets early.”

More information is at greendaydxb.com