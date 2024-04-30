K-pop star CL to perform in Dubai for inaugural Waterbomb Festival

South Korean rappers CL, pH-1 and Big Naughty have been announced as part of the musical line-up for Waterbomb Festival's debut in Dubai.

The two-event will take place at Dubai Festival City on June 7 and 8. Some of the biggest names in EDM, hip-hop and K-pop are also expected to perform at the event, with further announcements at a later date.

CL, real name Lee Chae-rin, rose to fame as the leader of the girl group 2NE1, which formed in 2009. They are known as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups of all time.

Launching her solo career with the song The Baddest Female in 2013, CL then released solo track MTBD in 2014 as part of 2NE1's final studio album Crush. In 2016, she became the first South Korean female artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song Lifted. She has since been named on Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World list in 2015 and 2016.

PH-1, also known as Harry Park, is a South Korean rapper, singer and songwriter. He gained popularity through his appearances on the South Korean hip-hop TV competition Show Me the Money. He has subsequently released several solo albums and singles, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Big Naughty, real name Seo Dong-hyun, is a South Korean rapper and singer who gained recognition for his participation on reality TV competition High School Rapper 3 in 2019. He impressed judges with his rap skills, unique style and charismatic stage presence, ultimately finishing as the runner-up.

What is the Waterbomb Festival?

The Waterbomb Festival originated in South Korea. Photo: Waterbomb Festival

The Waterbomb Festival is an annual event that takes place in South Korea. It typically takes place during the summer as a way for people to cool off from the heat. It is an outdoor festival that revolves around water-based activities, such as water fights and water-themed entertainment.

Participants are encouraged to wear swimwear or clothes that can get wet, as the event involves massive water fights using water guns, balloons, and other water-related props. There will also be music performances by popular K-pop artists and DJs, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Tickets start at Dh150; more information is available at www.waterbombdubai.com