Andrew Schulz and Chris Tucker added to Abu Dhabi Comedy Week line-up

Chris Tucker and Andrew Schulz are coming to Abu Dhabi.

The American comedians will perform at Etihad Arena as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. Schulz will perform on May 22, while Tucker is taking to the stage for a late show on May 25, after fellow comedian Tom Segura.

A New York native, Schulz, 40, is known for unfiltered comedy that is geared and customised for the city he is performing in. He has sold out arenas on his US tour and was in Abu Dhabi in October to perform at a sold-out show as part of UFC 294 Showdown Week. Schulz also hosts popular podcasts Flagrant and The Brilliant Idiots and stars in the comedy mini-series Schulz Saves America on Netflix.

Tucker, 52, was last in Abu Dhabi in 2013 when he performed two shows. He is best known for his role in the Rush Hour film series alongside Jackie Chan. However, it was his trademark squeaky voice and celebrity impersonations that made him a regular performer in the Def Comedy Jam television series in the early 1990s.

Tucker and Schulz join a line-up in Abu Dhabi that includes Masters of None star Aziz Ansari (May 18); Bad Friends comedic duo Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee (May 21); Egyptian surgeon-turned-funnyman Bassem Youssef and Iranian-American comic Maz Jobrani (May 24); American stand-up comic Tom Segura (May 25); and Filipino-American comic Jo Koy (May 26).

Ticket pre-sale starts at noon on Thursday; general sale is noon on Friday; www.livenation.me and www.etihadarena.ae