Eid Al Fitr 2024: A guide to Gulf concerts in the holidays

Concerts and orchestral film screenings are some of the events taking place during the Eid Al Fitr holidays across the Arab world. From Saudi Arabia to Egypt, contemporary and veteran artists will take the stage in venues from theatres to the Giza pyramids to celebrate the holiday season.

While no official date has yet been set, it is thought to begin around April 9 or 10, with the accompanying holidays usually lasting up to six days. Official Eid holidays are decided by each country’s relevant authorities.

Here are key gigs to look out for in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia

Majid Al Mohandis: April 11 at Jeddah Hilton

The Iraqi-Saudi singer releases an Eid Al Fitr song annually, so expect this year's release to feature in a strong set list that includes hits Bdet Ateeb and Janant Galbi.

Ticket details will be announced soon and will be available at www.webook.com

Assala: April 12 at Princess Nourah University, Riyadh

Fresh from singing the theme song for an Egyptian Ramadan drama, Syrian singer Assala will return to Riyadh. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi

Fresh from singing the theme song for Egyptian Ramadan drama Ne'mat El Avvocato, Syrian singer Assala will return to Riyadh. In addition to performing popular songs 60 Dqiqa Haiah and Bent Akaber, Assala may use the opportunity for debut outings of singles SABB Farhety and Neset.

Ticket details will be announced soon and will be available at www.webook.com

Khalid Abdulrahman: April 12 in Shaqra

The Saudi folk singer will headline Eid Al Fitr activities in a purpose-built venue in Shaqra, a town 190 kilometres north-west of Riyadh. Abdulrahman's career stretches back four decades and his most popular tracks include Ahat, Sarhini and Tedhkar.

Venue and ticket details will be announced soon and will be available at www.webook.com

Miami Band: April 12 at Maraya, AlUla

Formed in 1991, the Khaleeji group was viewed as one of the first boy bands from the Gulf. With the original quartet now reduced to a duo, Miami Band still manages to attract a devoted crowd with shows full of tunes such as 1994's Ghazala and 2008's Miami Forever.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from SAR350; ticketmasterksa.com

Mai Farouk: April 13 in Yanbu

A classically trained vocalist, Farouk fills her shows with songs from the golden age of Egyptian music. Her concerts often feature compositions from the late Mohamed Abdel Wahab and Umm Kulthum. Her show is the centrepiece of Eid celebrations in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

Venue and ticket details will be announced soon and will be available at www.webook.com

Tamer Ashour: April 14 at Benchmark Theatre, Jeddah

The Saudi folk singer will headline Eid Al Fitr activities in a purpose-built venue in Shaqra, a town 190 kilometres north-west of Riyadh. Abdulrahman's career stretches back four decades and his most popular tracks include

Ticket details will be announced soon and will be available at www.webook.com

Egypt

Amr Diab: April 10 at Cubix, El Gouna

One of Egypt's most famous exports performs at home, following the release of new album Ya Ana Ya La. Expect to hear the chart-topping tunes, such as Nour El Ain and Tamally Maak, throughout the night.

Doors open at 2pm, tickets from EGP 3,000; www3.ticketsmarche.com

Oscar and the Wolf: April 11 at the Great Pyramids of Giza

Talk about a change of scene, a couple of days after performing at Dubai's Barasti Beach, Belgian DJ Oscar and the Wolf will play at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. His blend of electropop and ambient soundscapes, as heard in tracks Strange Entity and The Game, should go down a treat at the picturesque site.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from EGP 1,200 ($25); crcltickets.com

Lebanon

Hany Shaker: April 13 at Atlal Plaza, Beirut

Egyptian singer Hany Shaker is known for his romantic balladry. EPA

Known as the Prince of Arab Singing, veteran Egyptian crooner Hany Shaker is known for his romantic balladry as showcased in Nesyanak Sa'ab Akid and Keda Bardo Ya Amar.

For more information and to make a reservation call 070 434247

Arab Fusion Beats Live: April 12 at Forum De Beyrouth, Beirut

Palestinian rappers Big Sam and El Far3i and Jordanian indie-rock group Harget Kart will headline Arab Fusion Beats Live concert this Eid. All are established within their genres with Big Sam coming to Beirut after a successful North American tour.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from $60; cdn.ticketingboxoffice.com

Qatar

The Lion King and Toy Story Live in Concert: April 12 and 13 at Qatar National Convention Centre, Doha

Two much-loved family films will be given the orchestral treatment. On April 12, the Arabic-dubbed version (with English subtitles) of the 1994 Disney animated film The Lion King will be screened with music performed by a live orchestra. The following day will feature the 1995 film Toy Story with Arabic subtitles.

Doors open at 5pm for each film; tickets from QAR 150 ($40) for each session; tickets.virginmegastore.me