Eid Al Fitr 2024: 8 UAE concerts and events, from Mohamed Ramadan to Rema

A bumper line-up of music events is planned in the UAE for Eid Al Fitr with eclectic shows ranging from pop and Afrobeat concerts to dance festivals and a children’s musical.

While no official date has been set yet, the Emirates Astronomical Society forecast April 10 as the start of Eid Al Fitr, with the accompanying holidays normally lasting up to four days.

Here are some of the key gigs announced so far for the season.

1. Nawal El Kuwaitia: April 10 at Dubai Opera

Fresh from recording the theme song for the Kuwaiti Ramadan drama Said El Aqareb, Nawal El Kuwaitia brings her three-decade catalogue of Khaleeji pop hits and balladry to the UAE. Big concert moments should be her rendition of hits Qeda Omry, Raya Al Baida and Qassem We Samaany.

Doors open 9pm; tickets start at Dh450; dubaiopera.com

2. Rema: April 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Nothing has been calm about Rema's meteoric career rise. Ever since his breakout single Calm Down was released in 2022, the Nigerian singer moved from headlining clubs to arenas. With solid tracks such as last year's Trouble Maker and DND proving he is no one hit wonder, Rema returns to Dubai for his second headline arena show.

Showtime is 7pm.; tickets start at Dh199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

3. Saad Lamjarred: April 12 at Dubai Festival City Mall

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred is one of the Arab world's most streamed artists with the 2015 hit Lm3allem garnering more than one billion streams on YouTube. He teamed up with Lebanese star Elissa for the romantic duet Min Awel Dekika, one of the biggest Arabic pop hits of last year. His Dubai show comes on the back of new single 3ndi Fikra with Tunisian singer Yosra Mahnouch.

Doors open 5pm.; tickets start at Dh165; dubai.platinumlist.net

4. Googoosh: April 12 at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai

Iranian singer Googoosh. Paulo Vecina/ The National

Fresh from playing in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Night series in January, Googoosh returns to Dubai. With a career spanning 60 years, the singer and actress is one of Iran's biggest celebrities. Expect a set featuring her biggest hits such as Hejrat and Man-O Gonjeshk-Hayeh Khooneh.

Doors open 7pm.; tickets start at Dh395; dubai.platinumlist.net

5. Mohamed Ramadan: April 12 at Agenda Dubai

The Egyptian actor and singer will bring his exuberant showmanship to what will be an intimate show in Dubai. As well as the hits Versace Baby, Number One and Mafia, expect Ramadan to perform the live debut of latest single Arabi, a collaboration with US hip-hop superstar Future and Canadian singer Massari.

Doors open 9pm; tickets start at Dh250; dubai.platinumlist.net

6. Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold: April 12 to 14 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Music, comedy and the otherworldly come together in the stage show based on the much-loved cartoon. Produced in collaboration with film studio Warner Bros, the production story is set in South America with Scooby-Doo and fellow sleuths investigating the sighting of a mysterious ghost in a small town.

Doors open for matinee shows at 12.30pm and afternoon shows at 4pm; tickets from Dh95; etihadarena.ae

7. Elrow Dubai XXL: April 13 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

The electronic music festival will bring all the beats and colourful production to the new location of Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. With more acts to be revealed soon, those already confirmed include Aussie DJ Fisher, known for club hits You Little Beauty and Losing It , English producer Eats Everything and Scottish DJ Arielle Free and Spain's Toni Varga.

Doors open 6pm; tickets start at Dh250; dubai.platinumlist.net

8. Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo: April 14 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Veteran Filipino artists will team up for separate sets in Dubai. Geronimo will bring her bevy of hits including How Could You Say You Love Me and her winning Celine Dion covers of It's All Coming Back to Me Now and To Love You More. Those vocal fireworks will be offset by Bamboo's low key and mellow tunes such as the fan favourite How Much Have You Said.

Doors open 7pm; tickets start at Dh149; www.coca-cola-arena.com