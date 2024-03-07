Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani to perform at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

Bassem Youssef and Maz Jobrani are coming to the UAE capital.

The pair will perform at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week in May. They will share the stage for a show at Etihad Arena on May 24.

An Egyptian surgeon-turned-comedian, Youssef has been in the global spotlight recently thanks to his viral interviews with Piers Morgan on the Israel-Gaza war. Their first, which was posted on YouTube on October 18, has been viewed millions of times. Morgan said it is his most-watched interview since his show was launched two years ago.

Bassem Youssef on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: Talk TV

Youssef has travelled to the UAE several times since his interview with Morgan. He participated in a sold-out event at Sharjah International Book Fair in November and left visitors to Cop28 in hysterics when he delivered a talk in December.

American comedian Jobrani, who is of Iranian origin, has appeared on popular shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Shameless. He's no stranger to the UAE, having performed at many venues across the country.

He also starred as the title character in the award-winning indie comedy film Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero, which he co-wrote and co-produced.

Bassem Youssef speaks on the Israel Gaza war during Cop28

The pair will join a line-up that includes Masters of None star Aziz Ansari (May 18), American stand-up comic Tom Segura (May 25), Filipino-American comic Jo Koy (May 26) and Bad Friends comedic duo Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee (May 21).

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am; www.livenation.me and www.etihadarena.ae