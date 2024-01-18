John Legend and Sir Tom Jones to close Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Nights series

The Saadiyat Nights concert series will close with performances from Sir Tom Jones and John Legend.

The two musicians will perform back-to-back concerts, with Jones taking the stage on March 1, followed by Legend on March 2.

Saadiyat Nights is an open-air music series on Saadiyat Island that launched on January 6 with a concert by Mariah Carey. The National reviewed the 90-minute show calling it “a whole lot of fun”.

Other performances still to come as part of the three-month concert series include those by Iranian singer Googoosh on Saturday, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli next Saturday, British musician Sting on February 3 and Lebanese vocalist Majida El Roumi on February 10.

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey's January 6 show was the opening act for the Saadiyat Nights series of concerts in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Ruel Pableo for The National

Jones, a celebrated Welsh crooner, performed at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab last year as part of a lavish gala dinner. His career has spanned six decades and includes hits, such as It’s Not Unusual, She’s a Lady, Sex Bomb and Delilah. His most recent album is 2021's Surrounded by Time, which made its debut at number one on the UK music charts.

Legend is also no stranger to the UAE, having performed throughout the Emirates – most recently at Louvre Abu Dhabi's fifth-anniversary concert in November 2022. Legend is an Egot winner, having won all the major entertainment awards – the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – during his career. He is best known for his soulful RnB ballads, such as Ordinary People, All of Me and Love Me Now.