New Year's Eve concerts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from Sting to Tamer Hosny

The UAE's New Year’s Eve celebrations will have an eclectic live soundtrack this year, with concerts spanning western and Arabic pop, dance, jazz and flamenco.

Some of the big names ringing in the new year across the Emirates include British artists Sting and John Newman, as well as Arabic pop stars Tamer Hosny and Najwa Karam.

DJs will also play on the night, with performances from Dutch spinner Fedde Le Grand and the UK’s Sigala.

Here are some of the key gigs taking place on New Year's Eve.

1. Sting at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

British singer Sting will headline one of the UAE's most lavish New Year's Eve celebrations.

Guests will have the chance to ring in the new year with the singer performing a collection of the greatest hits from both his solo repertoire and The Police's back catalogue, including Every Breath You Take, Englishman in New York and Shape of My Heart.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh6,500; atlantis.com

2. Tamer Hosny at Mother of the Nation Festival, Abu Dhabi

Egypt's Tamer Hosny is one of the Arab world's biggest pop stars. Getty Images

The Egyptian singer is one of the biggest Arab pop stars and is known overseas, thanks to collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Akon and Shaggy.

With his upbeat pop hits and charming stage presence, he is an apt choice to close the Mother of the Nation Festival, with a concert followed by a midnight firework display.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh245; ticketmaster.ae

3. Najwa Karam, George Wassouf and Sherine Abdel-Wahab at Festival Arena, Dubai

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will lead a triple bill concert spanning three decades of Arabic pop. AFP

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam leads a triple bill concert spanning three decades of Arabic pop.

Karam, known for songs Ma Fi Noum and Saharni will be joined by veteran Syrian singer George Wassouf and Egyptian pop star Sherine Abdel-Wahab.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh600; dubai.platinumlist.net

4. John Newman at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

The Love Me Again singer will perform a DJ set as part of the resort's celebrations.

A celebrated collaborator, Newman is known for his work on the Rudimental hits Feel The Love and Not Giving In, the Calvin Harris duet Blame, and Feeling with Swedish collective Blnk.

After taking a two-year career break, Newman began the next phase of his career this summer as a DJ with a set at European mega dance festival Tomorrowland.

Newman will perform as part of the hotel’s gala dinner celebrations.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh3,000; rixos.com

5. Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes at Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Bamboleo away with singer, guitarist and one of the founders of the group Gipsy Kings, Andre Reyes.

The French singer will perform the hits as well as traditional and popular elements of flamenco and rumba music.

The event will also feature a five-course dinner and fireworks display.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh6,500; dubai.platinumlist.net

6. Dubai Opera Big Band at Dubai Opera

For those looking for old school entertainment in a glamorous setting, check out the Dubai Opera Band, performing as part of a gala dinner event.

Come midnight, crowds will be ushered to the venue's promenade for some of the best views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh2,000; dubaiopera.com

7. NYE Beach Festival at Zero Gravity, Dubai

UK group Rudimental will ring in the new year as part of the NYE Beach Festival. Alex Atack for The National

Fresh from performing at Dubai music festival DXBeats last month, UK group Rudimental will return to the emirate to ring in the new year as part of the day-long music festival.

The collective’s catchy brand of house, soul and funk has made them international festival favourites with hits including Feel the Love and Waiting All Night.

Rudimental will be joined by Sigala, the British DJ responsible for the hits Easy Love and Lullaby, as well as DJ Nathan Dawe.

Doors open at 11am; tickets from Dh299; dubai.platinumlist.net

8. Fedde Le Grand at Barasti Beach, Dubai

After supporting Armin van Buuren's NYE concert at Media City Amphitheatre last year, the Dutch DJ is now the headline act at Barasti Beach.

Fedde Le Grand is best known for the 2006 UK number-one track Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh150; dubai.platinumlist.net