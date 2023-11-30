Taylor Swift named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023

It’s been a big year for Taylor Swift, and the good news continues for the star as she’s been revealed as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2023, ending a three-year reign by Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift had more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1. She was followed by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Mexican musician Peso Pluma to round out the top five.

Swift took to social media to celebrate the news by announcing her new song was available for streaming, while also thanking those who had listened to her this year.

Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year… pic.twitter.com/HZVkjvxp2D — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 29, 2023

“Um OK this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” she wrote.

“We’ve seriously had the most fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put You’re Losing Me (From The Vault) on streaming ... so here you go! You can finally listen everywhere now.”

To celebrate Swift’s milestone, Spotify unveiled 21 puzzle pieces on billboards around the globe, including Sao Paulo and Jakarta, in the 48-hour lead-up to Wrapped’s launch on Wednesday and the announcement of her being the top streamed artist. Also, as another add on, when fans stream Swift's music on the platform, the progress bar will change colours to reflect the corresponding "era colour", while the progress button turns into a sparkle.

Meanwhile, the most streamed song globally was Flowers by Miley Cyrus, following by SZA’s Kill Bill, As It Was by Harry Styles, Seven by Jungkook featuring Latto, and Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped

In order to find your Spotify Wrapped list, users have to be subscribed to Spotify. Opening the latest version of the app will likely show a user's Spotify Wrapped directly once it’s out.

But if it doesn't, those on desktop and on mobile can simply type in “Wrapped” in the search bar, or find Spotify’s Wrapped button on the home page. They can also visit this link to go directly to it.

Spotify 2023 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. Flowers by Miley Cyrus

2. Kill Bill by SZA

3. As It Was by Harry Styles

4. Seven (featuring Latto) by Jung Kook

5. Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

6. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

7. Creepin’ by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage

8. Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

9. Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53 by Bizarrap and Shakira

10. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

2. Midnights by Taylor Swift

3. SOS by SZA

4. Starboy by The Weeknd

5. Manana Sera Bonito by Karol G

6. One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen

7. Lover by Taylor Swift

8. Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin

9. Genesis by Peso Pluma

10. Harry’s House by Harry Styles