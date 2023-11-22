Abu Dhabi F1 gig guide, including Foo Fighters, Shania Twain and Chris Brown

As well as the racing action, the Abu Dhabi Formula One weekend also brings some of the biggest performers to the city.

From Grammy Award-winning rockers and pop stars to hit DJs and rappers, there is plenty to hear and see at Yas Island.

Here is the pick of the bunch.

Thursday, November 23

Tiesto and Ava Max at Etihad Park

Dutch DJ Tiesto performing in Las Vegas. EPA

Kaleidoscope producer Tiesto returns to the UAE to kickstart the grand prix after-race concert series.

He will be joined by emerging American pop talent Ava Max. Concertgoers can expect the duo to perform their hit collaboration The Motto.

Access to the concert is exclusive to grand prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available at abudhabigp.com

Friday, November 24

Chris Brown at Etihad Park

US RnB singer Chris Brown. Getty Images

The American RnB singer plays the second night of the series.

Brown has been so prolific in recent years that, in 2020, he became the first RnB act to score 100 entries on the US Billboard charts. Expect to hear hits such as Run It!, Deuces and Beautiful People.

Access to the concert is exclusive to grand prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available at abudhabigp.com

Ja Rule at White Club Abu Dhabi

Rapper Ja Rule on stage in New York. AP

The US rapper launches the first of three nightly parties at the super-club.

The Grammy-nominated artist, best known for the tracks Ain't It Funny, Always On Time and I'm Real, first broke into the rap scene in 1993 with his hip-hop group Cash Money Click.

He has collaborated with artists from Jennifer Lopez to Ashanti and Jay-Z and released more than 10 albums.

Reservations can be made on +971 50 639 8934

Moojoo at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The French DJ is no stranger to the big occasion, having recently supported the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Black Coffee and Bob Sinclair.

A renowned remixer, Moojo lent his talents to reworkings of The Weeknd's Moth to a Flame and Diplo's Fortress.

Reservations can be made on +971 4 354 5035

Marco Carola at Soho Beach Yas Island

The Italian DJ has been going strong for more than 20 years and has held residences at Ibiza super-club Amnesia.

Known for his minimal techno and tech house sets, he opens Soho Beach's F1-themed parties.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh250; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Loco Dice at Soho Beach Yas Island

As part of the same event as Soho Beach, the German-Tunisian spinner will take to the stage.

Loco Dice's celebrated career has taken him around the world, including holding Ibiza residences at Pacha and Ushuaia.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh250; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Saturday, November 25

Shania Twain at Etihad Park

Canadian singer Shania Twain will bring her country/pop hits to Abu Dhabi. Photo: FilmMagic

The country/pop star will play on the penultimate night of the F1 concert series.

The singer will be poised to perform a selection of hits spanning her three-decade career. She has sold more than 100 million albums – 30 million of which came from the trio of records: 1995's The Woman in Me, 1997’s Come On Over and Up, released in 2002.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available at abudhabigp.com

Black Coffee at White Club Abu Dhabi

Producer Black Coffee. Getty Images

The South African producer's work, which has him mixing progressive house with African styles and rhythms, transitioned from an underground sensation to an EDM star.

His growing list of collaborations includes Beyonce, Drake and Alicia Keys.

Reservations can be made on +971 50 639 8934

Kasango at W Lounge

The South African DJ will bring his blend of house music and Amapiano to the funky club.

Kasango has been championed by fellow South African star DJ Black Coffee and has worked with some of the continent's biggest electronic music artists such as Themba.

Doors open at 10pm; tickets from Dh100; aioka.com

Alec Monopoly at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

As well as DJing, Alec Monopoly is also a renowned street artist having held exhibitions in New York and Miami, as well as creating murals in Los Angeles and Mexico.

A celebrity favourite, his DJ sets mix everything from hip-hop to house music.

Reservations can be made on +971 4 354 5035

Jody Vivian at Penelope's

For those looking for a more refined affair, Yas Marina French restaurant Penelope's will host an after-race performance by Jody Vivian.

The Dutch singer will wind back the years with a set list featuring jazz standards and songs from the American songbook.

From 1pm to 4pm; more information is available at penelopes.ae

Sunday, November 25

Foo Fighters at Etihad Park

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman. Getty Images

The US rockers will headline the race-day concerts, taking to the stage on the last day.

Expect a hefty set featuring roaring anthems such as Monkey Wrench and Learn to Fly as well as songs from their latest album But Here We Are.

It will also be a chance for fans to see the Foo Fighters' new drummer Josh Freese in action, as he takes over the sticks following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Access to the concert is exclusive to grand prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available at abudhabigp.com

Claptone at Ce La Vie pop-up

German DJ Claptone. Getty Images

Claptone will perform at Ce La Vie's pop-up on the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Berlin DJ’s set showcases house music's ability to accommodate elements of rock and soul into the mix.

There is none of the genre's dizzying bass drops and synth peaks instead, there is a welcome intricacy and tastefulness to his work that is akin to the likes of French house music masters Daft Punk.

Reservations can be made on +971 52 935 7368

Meek Mill at White Club Abu Dhabi

Rapper Meek Mill will be in Abu Dhabi over the weekend. AP

Weeks after releasing his anticipated collaborative album Too Good to Be True with Rick Ross, rapper Meek Mill will bring his energetic presence to Yas Island with a solo set.

Expect to hear some of his biggest hits such as Left Hollywood and All Eyes on You.

Reservations can be made on +971 50 639 8934

Martin Solveig at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

French DJ Martin Solveig. Getty Images

The seasoned French DJ found success as a solo artist with hit singles I Want You and Hello as well as collaborating with Madonna on her dance-friendly album MDNA.

Last month, he released Back to Life, his first album in 12 years.

Reservations can be made on +971 4 354 5035

Sona, W Lounge

It will be a family affair for the South African DJ, with his father Black Coffee performing in another venue on the island during the F1 weekend.

Despite the family connection, Sona is gradually making his own mark in the industry with his tropical take on house music and techno.

Doors open at 10pm; tickets from Dh450; aioka.com