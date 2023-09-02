Model who never ages: Noonoouri becomes first digital artist to be signed by Warner Music

Five years after IMG model Noonoouri made her Middle Eastern debut in a photoshoot set against Burj Khalifa aged 18, she has been signed by Warner Music – and she is still 18.

She released her debut single, Dominoes, and a video where she sports blue hair and wears a series of athleisure outfits, notably Kim Kardashian's Skims line.

Oh, and before we forget, Noonoouri is not a real person and, as such, has been 18 since she first appeared in February 2018.

Noonoouri sings using AI-assisted technology. Photo: Warner Music

The digital avatar, with more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, was created by CGI influencer Joerg Zuber and has been featured in campaigns for big-name brands including Balenciaga, Dior, Miu Miu, Valentino and Versace.

She also promotes veganism and cruelty-free fashion.

Now, Warner Music Central Europe has taken things up a pitch by giving Noonoouri her own singing voice, using AI-assisted technology.

Her debut track was written and recorded by "talented songwriters and musicians", the company said.

According to the Press Association, the writers and singers will receive royalties and publishing splits just like for any traditional song.

Dominoes also features German DJ and music producer Alle Farben, and is a foot-tapping track with lyrics that might well be indicative of future collaborations between the music and digital industries: "Just a little push / That's enough to start / A chain reaction."