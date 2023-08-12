Meta confirms Lil Tay's Instagram account was hacked, US media reports

The mystery surrounding what happened to Lil Tay continues.

However, TMZ claims a representative for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, said the young rapper's account was hacked and it helped her get it back.

No statement was provided in the website's report, only that a representative confirmed what happened.

On Friday, Lil Tay – real name Tay Tian – issue a statement confirming she was still alive and that media outlets had misreported her death.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours,” TMZ reported Lil Tay saying.

“All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.

“My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumours regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong.

“My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope' [referring to a name used in the false report].”

She also thanked Meta for helping to get her Instagram account back, and the false announcement has since been removed.

The original post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing.

“We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

Lil Tay achieved viral fame after she began posting rap videos on Instagram. She called herself the “youngest flexer of the century” with her videos often featuring her throwing money and showcasing a lavish lifestyle.

She has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram but hasn’t been active on the platform since 2018.