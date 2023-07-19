Filipina singer Rachelle Ann Go reprises her role as Eliza for Hamilton Abu Dhabi

Filipina singer and actress Rachelle Ann Go will reprise her role as Eliza in performances of Hamilton in Abu Dhabi and Manila.

The musical will be staged in the Philippine capital before coming to the UAE for a three-week run from January 17. The show will be staged at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena.

Go plays Elizabeth 'Eliza' Schuyler, wife of Alexander Hamilton. She was in the West End production, which had its premiere in London in 2017.

"I'm excited to perform in front my fellow Filipinos and to share the story of this musical with everyone," Go told Filipino network ABS-CBN, adding that in 2017, when she first played Eliza, she knew the musical will come to the Philippines at some point.

Before landing the Hamilton role, Go had completed several West End stints. In 2014, she played the role of Gigi Van Tranh in Miss Saigon. She was then cast as Fantine in Les Miserables for its rerun the following year.

For the Abu Dhabi staging of Hamilton, Go will join Australian actor Jason Arrow who is playing the titular role. Other cast members who were recently announced are DeAundre Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler and Darnell Abraham as George Washington.

The musical tells the story of American founding father Hamilton, from his days at King's College in New York in 1776 to becoming the first US treasury secretary, and his eventual death in 1804.