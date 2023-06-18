What we know so far about the inaugural Untold Dubai music festival at Expo City

Untold, one of Europe's biggest music festivals, is coming to Expo City Dubai in February and registration is open for those who want to buy tickets.

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren announced news of the festival with a set at the top of Burj Khalifa.

On Instagram, van Buuren said: “There’s an unbelievably strong connection between myself, Untold festival and its fans. I don’t think I’ve ever felt as alive as I am on stage at Untold, and that makes this upcoming show at Untold Dubai incredibly exciting.”

Here's what we know about the event so far.

When is Untold Dubai set to take place?

The event will be held in February at Expo City Dubai, although the exact date has not yet been revealed.

Who will be performing at the event?

The line-up of artists has also not been announced. However, headliners for this year's Untold in Romania, which is from August 3 to 6, include van Buuren, David Guetta, Alesso, Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and Eric Prydz.

What is Untold?

Untold is a music festival that takes place annually in Romania. Its first event was in 2015. Since then, the festival says it has attracted more than 375,000 concertgoers each year.

Most of the acts at the festival are in the electronic music and pop genres, with big names including David Guetta, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Marshmello, Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, The Script and the Black Eyed Peas performing for previous events.

The rooftops of Cluj-Napoca, the largest city in Transylvania and where the Untold festival is held annually. Photo: Dan Tautan / Visit Cluj

The festival typically runs over four days and also provides a platform for up-and-coming artists on the dance music scene.

What's at Expo City Dubai?

It's the former location of Expo 2020 Dubai.

However, it has now been turned into a neighbourhood and business hub. In March, it was announced that Expo City Dubai will begin selling homes from Dh1.2 million.

In addition to Untold, it will also host the Dubai Esports and Games Festival from June 21 to 25, and then Cop28 from November 30 to December 12.

Attractions at Expo City Dubai include pavilions called Stories of Nations that are spread across the three districts within the site ― Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Visitors can explore memorabilia including sculptures, musical instruments and digital exhibitions from more than 200 nations and organisations that took part in the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai.