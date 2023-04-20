UAE fans pay tribute to Moonbin on 'sad day for K-pop'

Fans around the world have paid tribute to K-pop star Moonbin, who has died aged 25.

The singer, a member of the boy band Astro, was found unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his apartment in the Gangnam neighbourhood of Seoul, local media reported.

In the UAE, K-pop fans and Aroha specifically, the name given to Astro fans, have been among those paying tribute to the singer.

“Moon was the reason why we were happy. We cannot express our love for him. His smile was more than enough for us to make sure he was OK,” Minme, 23, a teacher in Dubai, told The National.

“The news shocked us and we are speechless. Thank you, Moonbin, for being our happiness and big part of our lives. Rest in peace, our Moonbin.”

Born Moon Bin, the singer was also a member subgroup called Moonbin and Sanha.

Sumi, 24, a student and K-pop fan in Dubai described it as a “very sad day for K-pop”.

“His death was unexpected and he was a very happy human being, always smiling,” Sumi told The National.

That sentiment was echoed by Hana, 19, a student in Abu Dhabi. “I can’t explain this feeling, I can’t call myself a full Aroha, but I still enjoyed their songs and the group in general, I hope his family and members feel better," she said.

“I really couldn’t stop crying, it was so sudden. I feel bad for his sister. They are both such adorable siblings.”

The singer's sister Moon Sua, is a member of the girl group Billlie.

The Arab Aroha Twitter account posted a tribute to Moonbin, saying they had seen a star ascend to the sky.

Other fan groups also paid tribute, including duo TVXQ' fans, who called Moonbin a "beautiful angel" and urged fans to remember the "happy moments".

We personally know Moonbin from this show. This little baby shines so bright, his eyes and lips smiling so pure and charming. Watch his career grew in ASTRO is a proud thing. Let us remember only happy moment of him❤️



The news of his death was announced by Astro’s label Fantagio.

“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” the label said in a Twitter message posted in Korean early on Thursday.

It did not provide any suspected cause of death.

The statement asked that everyone “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” so his family can pay their respects and honour him in peace.