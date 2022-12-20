BTSWrapped: What it is and how to participate in the UAE

BTS may be on an "indefinite hiatus" at the moment but that hasn’t stopped their fans from celebrating the popular K-pop boy band.

BTS Wrapped, a fan-organised worldwide event, will take place on Tuesday and includes a number of events that include a streaming fest, purple carpet, award ceremony and more. The tagline for the party is: “We were busy in 2022, we deserve this party!”

the edit and the entire idea is so cool!! I’m so excited for #BTSWrapped pic.twitter.com/Mwwxpv35vV — dasti ⁷ 💤 (@2seokily) December 16, 2022

How to participate in the UAE

It takes place online.

Fans can take part in the 24-hour streaming party by logging into Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube or Anghami and playing songs released this year through three playlists called “BTS Wrapped”.

Songs on the playlist include tracks from the group’s latest anthology album Proof, the Fifa World Cup theme song Dreamers by Jungkook and That That, Suga’s collaboration with Psy. It's a mixed collection of singles, collaborations and solo projects.

When will it take place in the UAE

The streaming party will begin on Tuesday at 4pm and lasts for 24 hours on the aforementioned platforms. The hashtag to use while listening is #BTSWrapped2022 to connect with other fans.

BTS on hiatus

BTS are one of the world's biggest pop groups. However, they are currently on a break as members fulfil their mandatory military service in South Korea with member Jin the first to enlist.

The band made their debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with their songs and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

Across their career, they have won a host of awards, including nods at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and have been nominated for Grammys.

Scroll the gallery below to see more photos as fans react to Jin beginning his military service