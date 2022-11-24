World's highest-grossing film composer Hans Zimmer to perform debut concert in Dubai

German musician Hans Zimmer, one of the world's most celebrated composers, is set to perform his first concert in the Middle East next year at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

Scheduled for January 27, Hans Zimmer Live will feature some of the composer's greatest hits, from his Oscar-winning score for The Lion King, to the music of films such as Gladiator, Inception, The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean and, most recently, Dune.

Zimmer will be accompanied by a large orchestra for the two-and-a-half-hour show, which will also feature a live band as well as dancers.

“I’m thrilled to bring Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai for the very first time," Zimmer, 65, said. "As one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic cities that’s home to over 200 nationalities, this is a great opportunity to speak to a multicultural global audience in the universal language of music. It seems fitting to bring our show to such an extraordinary city, and treat its people to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment."

Organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism as part of its Dubai Presents series, Zimmer's show is a continuation of his hugely successful European tour, which concluded in April. The tour will again travel around the world following the performance in the emirate, where it will be one of the closing shows of the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will run across the city from December 15 until January 29.

“Hans Zimmer is one of the all-time music greats and it’s an honour that Dubai will be the first place in the Middle East to host his renowned live show," said Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. "We very much look to welcoming Hans Zimmer and his orchestra to Dubai next January for what will be an incredible concert.”

Zimmer has won several awards throughout his 40-year career, spanning more than 500 projects across various mediums, including his first Oscar for The Lion King in 1995. He won his second Oscar earlier this year for Dune, the science-fiction film partly shot in Abu Dhabi and the sequel for which is currently being filmed in the UAE capital.

A stage version of The Lion King, featuring Zimmer's hit music, is also running at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena until December 7.

Last year, the Guinness Word Records recognised Zimmer as the highest-grossing film composer at the global box office. "As of January 23, 2019, films scored by Zimmer had earned more than $27 billion," the organisation said.

Tickets to Hans Zimmer Live go on sale from Friday on www.coca-cola-arena.com

