French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim to star in rom-com 'She Came to Me' alongside Anne Hathaway

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, 39, is set to star in romantic comedy She Came to Me, performing opposite Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei.

The Rebecca Miller-directed project, which will also star Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick, is set in New York City.

It is not yet clear which role Rahim will take on in She Came to Me, but the film is centred around a group of characters, including a "composer suffering from writer’s block ... a couple of gifted teenagers who fight to prove to their parents that their young love is something that can last forever; and a woman who seemingly has it all, who has love arrive in the most unexpected places".

The project is set to begin filming in New York City this autumn.

Tahar Rahim as Mohamedou Ould Salahi in 'The Mauritanian'. IMDb

Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler released a joint statement, saying: “After an incredibly difficult period in the world, we couldn’t be more excited to be producing Rebecca’s next film.

“Rebecca has created a hilarious, timely and uplifting New York story and we are thrilled to have such a uniquely talented cast join us on our journey.”

Rahim was nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Baftas in April for his role in The Mauritanian, a film which captures one man’s harrowing wrongful imprisonment in Guantanamo Bay. He lost out to Anthony Hopkins, who won for his role in The Father.

Rahim was also nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for the same role.

The actor also starred in The Serpent, a Netflix mini-series about Charles Sobhraj, a French serial killer and fraudster, who preyed on tourists travelling through South-East Asia in the 1970s.