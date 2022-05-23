Egypt’s ‘Feathers’ wins big at Cannes Critics’ Awards For Arab Films

Egyptian director Omar El Zohairy's award-winning absurdist black comedy Feathers has won big during the sixth Critics' Awards for Arab Films, which took place on Sunday in Cannes.

The winner of last year's Cannes Critics' Week prize and best Arab feature at El Gouna Film Festival is about a woman’s struggles after her domineering husband is turned into a chicken in a magic trick gone wrong.

It won best film, director and screenplay on Sunday at the awards organised by Cairo's Arab Cinema Centre, which are voted on by 167 film critics from 68 countries.

Critics viewed the films on Festival Scope. Nominees are Arabic-language films that made their premieres on the festival circuit outside the Arab world in 2021.

Feathers took six years to get to the big screen.

The film was produced by Juliette Lepoutre from France, in co-production with Mohamed Hefzy’s Film Clinic in Egypt, Shahinaz Al Akkad from Lagoonie Film, also from Egypt, Derk-Jan Warrink and Koji Nelissen from Kepler Film in The Netherlands, and Giorgos Karnavas and Konstantinos Kontovrakis from Heretic in Greece, and Verona Meier.

In October in El Gouna, where Feathers was one of 16 feature narrative films competing, the film ruffled feathers, causing a few filmmakers and actors to walk out of the screening, while a parliamentarian wanted the film producers held accountable for allegedly portraying Egypt in a negative light.

Omar El Zohairy with his Best Feature Film award at El Gouna Film Festival. Nada El Sawy / The National

“I always knew that Feathers was going to be a difficult film to get everybody to like … especially here in Egypt,” Hefzy told The National.

Other winners at Sunday's event include Palestinian actress Maisa Abd Elhadi, who dominated the acting awards for her performance in Hany Abu Assad's Huda's Salon, a film set in Bethlehem that tells the story of Reem, a young woman in a difficult marriage, who goes to Huda’s beauty parlour for a haircut as well as a sympathetic ear.

However, her visit goes awry after Huda extorts Reem into working for the mukhabarat (secret service) of the Israeli occupiers, thus putting her in the crosshairs of the Palestinian resistance.

Maisa Abd Elhadi in ‘Huda’s Salon’, which was shot in Nazareth and Bethlehem, and is based on real-life events about two women fighting for their freedom. Photo: H&A Production

Meanwhile, Ali Suliman was named best actor for Egyptian director Mohamed Diab's film Amira, based on the real-life Palestinian children conceived using smuggled sperm of Palestinian prisoners who are detained in Israeli jails.

In December, the Royal Film Commission of Jordan withdrew the film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, from the 2022 Oscars race following an intense online backlash against the film's storyline.

The best documentary award went to Syria-born Palestinian filmmaker Abdallah Al-Khatib's Little Palestine, Diary Of A Siege, which tells the story of Palestinian refugees living in Yarmouk, Damascus.

