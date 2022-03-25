Barry Keoghan seen as the Joker in deleted 'The Batman' scene

A deleted scene from Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been released, which shows Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader turning to an old nemesis, the Joker, in a bid to unmask the Riddler (Paul Dano).

In the scene, we get to see Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the Joker.

The Batman spoilers below.

Batman has arrived at Arkham Asylum, where he takes a file on the Riddler to the Joker to read over.

It is instantly clear that the two have a past, in The Batman cut that made cinemas, we only see a vague silhouette of a laughing prisoner incarcerated with the Riddler at the end. Since the film's release, Reeves confirmed it was the Joker.

Watch the full deleted scene here:

"Mmm, a present," the Joker says. "Almost our anniversary, isn't it?"

"There's a serial killer, I want your perspective," Batman replies.

The Joker then pours over the evidence, telling Batman that the Riddler is on a " very, very personal" mission against people "who have all wronged him ... probably goes way back."

A glimpse of Barry Keoghan as the Joker in a newly released 'The Batman' scene. Pictures: YouTube / Warner Bros Pictures

It's difficult to get a clear look at the Joker in the scene, for most of it he is obscured behind glass, however you can see his scared head, bloody nails, his green hair and, at the end of the clip, his wide crooked smile — all of the trademarks of the Joker.

Fans of the film are delighted with Keoghan and the deleted scene.

"The fact that this Batman and Joker already have history is a great move, honestly," said YouTube user The Pack. "Barry shows incredible potential as the Joker. Hopefully, we see more of him in the Arkham Asylum show."

Just Drayson wrote: "The reveal of Joker here was amazing. The idea of having him blurred out until the very end was a great choice. I also like how he and The Batman have history already. And Barry’s laugh was perfect! I hope we get more of him and Pattinson!"

Until the reveal, Keoghan was listed as "Unseen Arkham Prisoner" in The Batman. He is known for appearing in Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Green Knight, as well as television series, Chernobyl.