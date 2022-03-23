‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ trailer takeaways: murder, romance and a Taylor Swift song

The trailer for the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, the 2018 novel by Delia Owens, has dropped.

Starring British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as the marsh girl protagonist, Catherine Danielle Clark, known as Kya, the film has been directed by Olivia Newman and produced by Reese Witherspoon.

David Strathairn, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson and Ahna O’Reilly also star in the novel adaption.

Here we have five key takeaways from the Where the Crawdads Sing trailer:

1. Daisy Edgar-Jones nails the Southern accent

Edgar-Jones, 23, is from London, a fair distance from the marshes of North Carolina, where Where the Crawdads Sing is set. However, anyone who has watched Normal People will know that accents are a strength of the actress's, who mastered the Irish accent in the 2020 series.

"I found the accent weirdly easier than the more general American accent, because it's such a clear sound," she told Vanity Fair magazine of Kya's Southern drawl.

The film, like the book, tracks Kya's life from 1952 to 1969. Edgar-Jones said that evolving the accent was a "fun challenge", taking the character from a teenager to a woman in her forties.

"I wanted to find a change in her voice when she grows up … and her eye contact was a big thing for me. She's more fearful and suspicious of people [when she's younger]. It was a fun challenge."

2. Taylor Swift has produced 'haunting' new music for the film