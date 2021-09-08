'Dubai: A Brand New You': Zac Efron stars in third video for tourism campaign

Zac Efron meets, well, Zac Efron in the latest Dubai Presents video.

The third in a series of videos for Dubai Tourism sees the American actor and singer coming face to face with his “future”, older self in Dubai: A Brand New You.

Following the theme of a buddy comedy, the clip, which lasts one minute and 36 seconds, sees Efron wander around the emirate’s biggest attractions with his future self.

From dune bashing in the desert to visiting the Dubai souqs and jumping out of an plane at Skydive Dubai to Dubai Creek, plenty of the emirate is shown off. While this trailer predominately stars Efron, it also has a passing shot of Jessica Alba as his love interest.

Two other previously released Dubai Presents videos featured both Hollywood stars last month.

Dubai Presents: A Romance to Remember came out on August 11. The two appear as tourists visiting the city who are destined to cross paths after a mix-up leads to them having each other’s bags, which contain contrasting lists of things to do in the city.

Read More Zac Efron and Jessica Alba return for second Dubai Tourism video

The trailer was directed by Craig Gillespie and followed the first video from Dubai Tourism, released on August 5, called Dubai Presents: A Five-Star Mission, which was told in the form of a spy action thriller.

In that video, the duo skydive off the Burj Al Arab, take a dip in the seven-star hotel's pool, dine at famously romantic restaurant Pierchic and pose in front of the Museum of the Future.

The Dubai Presents campaign comprises a series of trailers that will be released over the coming months, featuring Alba and Efron as they explore different experiences and destinations in the city. Dubai Presents will be distributed in 27 countries and 16 languages through various media.

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A