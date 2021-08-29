'Our King': Chadwick Boseman remembered by Hollywood friends on anniversary of death

Hollywood stars this weekend paid heartfelt tributes to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died a year ago on Saturday. The Black Panther actor, who died from complications of colon cancer last year, kept his illness a secret from almost everyone in the industry. He was only 43.

Boseman is best known for playing historical figures including baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42, singer James Brown in Get on Up and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. But it was his role as Black Panther/T'Challa, the first black superhero to front a Marvel movie, that earned him legions of fans.

His final film, Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, scored him a posthumous Golden Globe and Best Actor Oscar nomination this year.

Lupita Nyong’o, who played Boseman’s love interest Nakia in Black Panther, shared an image of the two of them laughing on Saturday.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do … One year after his passing, the memory of Chadwick Boseman remains this alive in me,” she wrote.

Michael B Jordan, who played Black Panther nemesis Erik Killmonger, posted: "Not a day goes by bro … Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

Boseman's Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also shared a photo of the smiling actor with the message: "Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, Chadwick Boseman."

The Marvel Studios Twitter account also posted a tribute, calling Boseman “our King”.

Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021

Viola Davis, Boseman's co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, shared a photo from the sets of the film.

"This day last year you left this Earth and us. Man you are missed!" she posted.

Actor Josh Gad, who starred with Boseman in Marshall, reshared a message from the actor he posted on the day of his death, saying "not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt".

"He was an angel on this planet and is now a saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever … forever," Gad posted on Twitter.

Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/uHOa8jLEKq — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 28, 2021

Actor Kevin Hart posted a photo of himself and his children with Boseman.

"Legends never die," the comedian said.

Boseman, who married singer Taylor Simone Ledward in 2019, was also known for his philanthropy and support of various cancer charities.

Earlier this year, Howard University, where Boseman studied directing, renamed its performance and visual arts school the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts in his honour.

A post from Boseman's Twitter account announcing his sudden death in 2020, is still the most-liked tweet in history.

