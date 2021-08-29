'Our King': Chadwick Boseman remembered by Hollywood friends on anniversary of death

The 'Black Panther' star, who died from colon cancer last year at the age of 43, kept his illness a secret from everyone but close friends

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, actor Chadwick Boseman poses for a portrait in New York to promote his film, "Black Panther." Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of cancer at the age of 43 on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, his representative said. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

Chadwick Boseman died of cancer at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020. AP

David Tusing
Aug 29, 2021

Hollywood stars this weekend paid heartfelt tributes to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died a year ago on Saturday. The Black Panther actor, who died from complications of colon cancer last year, kept his illness a secret from almost everyone in the industry. He was only 43.

Boseman is best known for playing historical figures including baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42, singer James Brown in Get on Up and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. But it was his role as Black Panther/T'Challa, the first black superhero to front a Marvel movie, that earned him legions of fans.

Read more
Six of Chadwick Boseman's most memorable roles: from 'Black Panther' to 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

His final film, Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, scored him a posthumous Golden Globe and Best Actor Oscar nomination this year.

Lupita Nyong’o, who played Boseman’s love interest Nakia in Black Panther, shared an image of the two of them laughing on Saturday.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do … One year after his passing, the memory of Chadwick Boseman remains this alive in me,” she wrote.

Michael B Jordan, who played Black Panther nemesis Erik Killmonger, posted: "Not a day goes by bro … Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

Boseman's Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also shared a photo of the smiling actor with the message: "Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, Chadwick Boseman."

The Marvel Studios Twitter account also posted a tribute, calling Boseman “our King”.

Viola Davis, Boseman's co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, shared a photo from the sets of the film.

"This day last year you left this Earth and us. Man you are missed!" she posted.

Actor Josh Gad, who starred with Boseman in Marshall, reshared a message from the actor he posted on the day of his death, saying "not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt".

"He was an angel on this planet and is now a saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever … forever," Gad posted on Twitter.

Actor Kevin Hart posted a photo of himself and his children with Boseman.

"Legends never die," the comedian said.

Boseman, who married singer Taylor Simone Ledward in 2019, was also known for his philanthropy and support of various cancer charities.

Earlier this year, Howard University, where Boseman studied directing, renamed its performance and visual arts school the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts in his honour.

A post from Boseman's Twitter account announcing his sudden death in 2020, is still the most-liked tweet in history.

Updated: August 29th 2021, 7:41 AM
The bio

Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales

Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow

Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades

Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus

Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga

Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

Profile box

Company name: baraka
Started: July 2020
Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja
Based: Dubai and Bahrain
Sector: FinTech
Initial investment: $150,000
Current staff: 12
Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million
Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

La Mer lowdown

La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.
 

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Grubtech

Founders: Mohamed Al Fayed and Mohammed Hammedi

Launched: October 2019

Employees: 50

Financing stage: Seed round (raised $2 million)

 

Sinopharm vaccine explained

The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. 

“This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee.

"What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live."

This is then injected into the body.

"The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said.

"You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen."

The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that.

Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today.

“Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Have you been targeted?

Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to:

1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission.

2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account.

3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges.

4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission.

5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Company profile

Name: The Concept

Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal

Based: Abu Dhabi

Founded: 2017

Number of employees: 7

Sector: Aviation and space industry

Funding: $250,000

Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The bio

Favourite food: Japanese

Favourite car: Lamborghini

Favourite hobby: Football

Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough

Favourite country: UAE

