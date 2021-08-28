Venice Film Festival: all the 21 films competing for the Golden Lion prize

The Venice Film Festival returns on Wednesday with an ultra-glitzy line-up, including the world premiere of sci-fi blockbuster Dune and Kristen Stewart's turn as Princess Diana, cementing its status as a serious rival to Cannes.
After a low-key event last year owing to the pandemic, La Mostra is raising the stakes once again in the battle for film fest supremacy with the sort of line-up that has drool running down the chins of red carpet gawkers and pretentious film critics alike.
The world's oldest film festival has embraced Hollywood in recent years and its 78th edition, running September 1-11, is no exception.
Dune brings hot young things Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya to the Venice festival, while Ridley Scott's The Last Duel marks the bromantic return of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, writing and starring together for the first time since their Oscar-winning breakout Good Will Hunting in the 1990s.
But Venice still has serious arthouse chops, and the competition for the Golden Lion award features some of the era's most revered filmmakers, including Spain's Pedro Almodovar, Italy's Paolo Sorrentino and New Zealand's Jane Campion.
Almodovar opens the festival with the Penelope Cruz-starring Parallel Mothers.
The Princess Di biopic, Spencer, promises to be more than the usual fawning royal mush, as it comes from Chilean director Pablo Larrain, whose 2016 film was an intelligent and lauded take on Jackie Kennedy, starring Natalie Portman.
Since taking over in 2012, festival director Alberto Barbera is credited with rejuvenating La Mostra, partly by positioning it as the launch pad for Academy Award hopefuls.
Two of the last four Golden Lion winners, The Shape of Water and Nomadland, have gone on to win the best picture Oscar – something which had never previously happened.
A Mexico City teen heads north to collect his father's remains but is drawn into the grim world of apparel assembly plants, in Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas' film.
The Venice Film Festival runs from Wednesday, September 1 to Saturday, September 11
Updated: August 28th 2021, 5:45 AM
How will Gen Alpha invest?
Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest.
“Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds.
Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says.
He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan.
Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”
