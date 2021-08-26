Letitia Wright out of hospital after getting injured on 'Black Panther' set

Although details haven't been revealed, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed the injury happened during an overnight shoot in Boston

Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries on the Boston set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', a Marvel spokesperson confirmed. AP

Evelyn Lau
Aug 26, 2021

Actress Letitia Wright has been released from the hospital after getting injured while filming a stunt for the sequel to Black Panther.

It’s been reported that Wright suffered minor injuries owing to an incident with a stunt rig during an overnight shoot in Boston, US.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources say the incident was minor and should not have any impact on the film’s shooting schedule.

Wright reprises her role as Shuri, princess of Wakanda and the sister of T’Challa. She’s one of several stars returning from the hit 2018 Marvel film alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett.

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in a scene from "Black Panther." The cast was nominated for a SAG Award for best ensemble. The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 and broadcast live by TNT and TBS. This year's show will honor Alan Alda with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. (Disney via AP)

Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in 'Black Panther'. Disney via AP

Plot details for the sequel have been kept under wraps, but the film is expected to explore more of Wakanda after the death of King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, having never publicly discussed his condition. While some wondered how the sequel would continue without its star, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed in December that the role would not be recast.

"His portrayal of T'Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past – and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

Read More
'Black Panther' is a high point in the history of black cinema

"To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda," said Feige.

Black Panther grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and became the first film based on a comic book to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It was widely heralded by both critics and audiences.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a July 8 release date.

Updated: August 26th 2021, 10:17 AM
