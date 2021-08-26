Letitia Wright out of hospital after getting injured on 'Black Panther' set

Actress Letitia Wright has been released from the hospital after getting injured while filming a stunt for the sequel to Black Panther.

It’s been reported that Wright suffered minor injuries owing to an incident with a stunt rig during an overnight shoot in Boston, US.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources say the incident was minor and should not have any impact on the film’s shooting schedule.

Wright reprises her role as Shuri, princess of Wakanda and the sister of T’Challa. She’s one of several stars returning from the hit 2018 Marvel film alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett.

Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in 'Black Panther'. Disney via AP

Plot details for the sequel have been kept under wraps, but the film is expected to explore more of Wakanda after the death of King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, having never publicly discussed his condition. While some wondered how the sequel would continue without its star, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed in December that the role would not be recast.

"His portrayal of T'Challa, the Black Panther, is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past – and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

"To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda," said Feige.

Black Panther grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and became the first film based on a comic book to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It was widely heralded by both critics and audiences.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a July 8 release date.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It's important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

