Film review: why 'Every Breath You Take' delivers despite its lack of originality

Every Breath You Take is far from original.

In fact, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to guess the psychological thriller’s main twist at an early stage. But, despite this slice of predictability, there’s plenty to admire in its intriguing journey to a pedestrian conclusion.

Every Breath You Take opens with mother Grace (Michelle Monaghan) driving to hockey practice when her vehicle is shunted and her son dies. Three years later, Grace’s husband Philip (Casey Affleck) reveals he has used his own trauma and grief from this incident to aid his psychiatric treatment of the suicidal Daphne Flagg (Emily Alyn Lind).

When Daphne takes her own life after the murder of her best friend, her brother James (Sam Claflin) starts to integrate himself into the lives of Phillip, Grace and their teenage daughter Lucy (India Eisley). What initially appears to be relatively innocent soon starts to become dark and destructive, as James’s sinister actions cause Philip’s life and career to unravel.

The film's opening car crash is so poorly shot you’ll be left wondering how the collision happened, while David Murray’s script repeatedly lurches towards cliche. But, if you’re able to look beyond the happenstances that push the narrative forward, and focus on the film's themes and characterisation, there’s plenty to ruminate over.

Ultimately, the film is about how we all process trauma differently. Some take solace in their loneliness, others lash out, while there are those that embrace more Machiavellian methods to deal with the pain. Every Breath You Take doesn’t explore these subjects in a contemplative or even thoughtful manner, but there’s an authenticity to the characters and their struggles that shines through.

So much so that you can see why such an impressive roster of acting talent decided to sign up for Every Breath You Take.

Michelle Monaghan as Grace in 'Every Breath You Take'. Photo: Vertical Entertainment

Affleck’s Philip is internally wrought and beaten. As a result, the Oscar winner’s leading performance is probably much calmer and more softly spoken than you might expect, even as his life starts to spiral out of control. Monaghan is given more of an arc, as we see Grace go from guilt-ridden to revived, all of which she handles with aplomb.

It’s Claflin who has the most to work with. He never goes completely over-the-top as the enigmatic James, while there’s a charisma to his performance that makes him increasingly watchable.

All the while, director Vaughn Stein does a stellar job of slowly ratcheting up the anxiety, menace and mystery. There’s always just enough intrigue to keep you hooked, and he oversees some genuinely emotional and affecting scenes.

Despite Every Breath You Take’s solid foundations and potential, it’s ultimately held back because it follows the same predictable path of so many other psychological thrillers.

Yet, despite not possessing any real surprises, Every Breath You Take still manages to maintain interest. Its attempt at a nail-biting finale delivers some tension and audiences will at least feel satisfied by the time the credits roll. It’s just a shame that, with a bolder script and more inventive direction, the response could have been much deeper.

Every Breath You Take is in UAE cinemas from Thursday

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

