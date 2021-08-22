Olivia Colman among stars making Cameo videos to raise money for Afghan refugees

UK charity Choose Love has banded together a group of celebrities to raise money for Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.

A host of stars, including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones stars Lena Headey and Wilf Scolding, author Dolly Alderton, Bastille singer-songwriter Dan Smith, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and TV presenter Ben Fogle, have joined the charity and personalised video platform Cameo. They will donate 100 per cent of their videos' profits to the non-governmental organisation.

Fans will be able to buy custom video messages from each of the stars, with Colman selling clips from $750. Coughlan's start at $500 and Headey's $325. Also on board are Homeland star Nazanin Boniadi and James McVey of The Vamps, both with videos going from $100.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Cameo and some of our favourite supporters, who will bring you exclusive personalised video messages for you or your loved ones! And we can't wait to share with you the rest of the supporters who are also joining," Choose Love wrote on Instagram.

"All proceeds will go to support projects providing vital aid and services to Afghan people who have fled the country, such as clothes, shelter, support for children and groups protecting women and children’s rights."

You can opt to pay more than the stated amount, if you wish to donate more money.

Choose Love is a UK NGO, which advocates for and provides humanitarian aid to refugees around the world.

The charity's target was £250,000 ($340,630) and at the time of writing, it had raised £259,342.95.

