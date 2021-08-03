Zac Efron and Jessica Alba star in action-packed Dubai Tourism campaign

Dubai Tourism has a history of attracting some of the biggest names in film to its campaigns, and the latest is no disappointment.

In a spoof of an action film, American actors Zac Efron and Jessica Alba star in a Dubai Presents campaign, which sees them skydive off the Burj Al Arab, take a dip in the seven-star hotel's pool, dine at famously romantic restaurant Pierchic and pose in front of the Museum of the Future, the latest addition to Dubai's glittering skyline.

The pair also appear to race through the emirate's sand dunes, whizz through Madinat Jumeirah's waterways on a speed boat, navigate Al Fahidi on scooters and take on bad guys at Al Muntaha, the restaurant on the 27th floor of the Burj Al Arab.

Efron posted the video to his Instagram on Tuesday, with the tongue-in-cheek caption: "She’s always getting me out of trouble..."

Alba is yet to post the video to her own social media, but both actors posted behind the scenes tears images this week.

On Instagram, Efron tagged Australian director Craig Gillespie, the filmmaker behind I, Tonya (2017) and Lars and the Real Girl (2007).

Past stars to feature in Dubai Tourism campaigns include Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson.

In April 2019, Khan invited Paltrow to Dubai as part of his #BeMyGuest campaign.

In the video called The Revelation, which was the sixth episode to be released in the series in 2019, Khan is shown bumping into Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow on a beach.

The #BeMyGuest adventure campaign followed the Bollywood star on a quest around Dubai, showcasing some of the city’s biggest attractions and more famous landmarks, including Souk Madinat Jumeirah, La Mer, IMG Worlds of Adventure, City Walk, La Perle and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.

Later that year, in November, Paltrow starred in another campaign with Hudson and fellow actor Zoe Saldana, in Dubai Tourism's A Story Takes Flight short film and campaign.

Goop founder Paltrow spoke about her time filming in Dubai, saying: "One of my favourite parts of travelling is to truly connect with a city, its people and the local culture. Dubai is special because it's a melting pot. Both the ones born here, who are so proud of their heritage, and those who are recent transplants, bringing with them their own values and traditions, contribute to writing the future story of the city.

"My time in Dubai was beyond anything I expected and there’s still so much more to see.”

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

