The first two films in the sci-fi saga of A Quiet Place followed a married couple and their children as they traversed a barren wilderness, fighting to survive.

This prequel, set in New York City on the day the murderous creatures first land on Earth, follows a cancer patient and a law student, both alone, who become each other’s family, if only for a moment.

Kenyan-Mexican actressLupita Nyong’o, who stars as Sam, tells The National: “I think it’s a reminder of how much we as people need each other. Not just our tribal members – we need more."

At one point early on, she and her cat are separated, and the film follows only the cat. Frodo happens upon a man in dire need of help, a British law student named Eric, played by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, who he guides to Sam.