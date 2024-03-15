Aida Returns review: A Palestinian dream fulfilled in heartbreaking fashion

In 1948, Aida Abboud, a resident of Jaffa, Palestine, was abruptly forced from her home, grabbing only enough for what she thought might be a two-week trip. She would never see it again in her lifetime.

“Now, there is no Jaffa, Palestine,” she laments in the documentary Aida Returns. “But there was.”

When she was forced to leave, the very idea that she would ultimately build a life abroad was unthinkable to her. After all, Jaffa has been around since at least 1800 BC, mentioned in Egyptian letters that are now about 3500 years old. In the Hebrew Bible, it’s referred to as the northernmost Palestinian city, bordering the territory of the Israelites. She wondered: How could such a city cease to exist?

When we meet Aida Abboud in the film, the latest effort of her daughter, director Carol Mansour, the life she’s built in Canada is nearly over. The return she dreamed of never came, and to her, all hope is lost.

She’s surrounded by blinking screens and beeping medical instruments. She’s dying, she’ll readily admit, even if her children and grandchildren cannot. She has had many blessings, such as the loving family around her, but as doctors check her charts, she’s still telling the story of what happened in 1948.

She's suffering from advanced Alzheimer's, but she can remember her home vividly. She recalls the names of her neighbours. She can describe in perfect detail the garden in her backyard, the walks along the sea she would take every day, and the tuxedo the British tenant that lived above them wore each night to dinner.

Carol Mansour's latest film chronicles the death of her mother. Photo: Cinema Akil

We hear all of this through the intimately recorded footage that makes up the film – some of it with professional cameras, some with mobile phones. At times, it doesn’t feel like we’re watching a film at all. Rather, we’ve been given access to Carol’s personal records that exist so that she never forgets her mother’s stories, or what Aida’s voice sounds like when she says she loves her.

We’re not initially told that Aida has died. Rather, a third of the way through the film, a title card appears on the screen with a new location: Jordan.

Now, we’re in the back of a car with a group of Carol's friends and loved ones, all driving into occupied Palestine, passing checkpoints and pre-planning stories of what they will tell the Israeli officials.

These people are holding Aida’s ashes, we learn. They’re travelling to Jaffa on the north-west coast, which still exists as an area to the south of what is now Tel Aviv. Their plan is to give Aida the return she always wished for – scattering her remains along the sea, and in the garden of her home. That is, if they can find it.

The documentary includes footage filmed by Mansour's friends who travelled to Jaffa on her behalf. Photo: Cinema Akil

Carol is not with them – she can’t be. For the rest of the film, we follow the perspectives of the group that are enacting Aida’s return, with Carol video-calling in on the other side of the screen and the world, reacting to what she they manage to show her and guiding them to their next destination.

The film is at its most riveting when we’re immersed into their search for Aida’s home – meeting the remaining Palestinian residents who still live in Jaffa, and make up around one-third of its current population. There’s an intensity in these scenes, not only because of the importance of their mission, but because of the implied danger of what may happen to them if they’re found out.

“I’ll just play the clueless American!” someone says at one point, as the rest fear for their safety. “I’m great at that!”

At times, the mere logistics of it all over-complicate the proceedings. Carol puts into the film a lot of footage that others might have cut – discussions on the minute details of whether it’s okay to give her both Samsung and Apple iPhone footage, for example. A battery on one phone might die, so they will have to call her back. Cameras are pointed in the wrong direction. It’s a constant headache, and perhaps letting us in on that is the point – stressing the difficulty for Carol, who can’t enter Israeli borders, to remain a part of this story at all.

For the second half of the film, Carol Mansour appears virtually, filming herself and appearing in video call footage. Photo: Cinema Akil

Still, if all of that had been cut, the film would be equally as affecting. One of the most remarkable elements we learn towards the end is how wrong Aida was. Jaffa is not gone. People that knew her are still there, and even her childhood home is still intact. It makes it even more heartbreaking to see her remains find their intended resting place, even as it offers her loved ones their bittersweet closure.

The weight of the tragedy, both for Aida and the Palestinian people, is too much for any one film to bear. As they walk the beach, it’s hard not to think of the recent stories of mass graves that have reportedly been buried nearby, or the millions who never got a chance to return physically even in death.

AIDA RETURNS Director: Carol Mansour Starring: Aida Mansour, Carol Mansour Rating: 3.5./5

This is the nature, and the importance, of telling Palestinian stories such as Aida’s. It’s hard to emotionally conceptualise the staggering pain of a mass grave from 1948, but a grandmother’s ashes is manageable. This may be a small film, made up of mostly home footage, but it packs a punch.

In Aida Returns, Carol Mansour has successfully preserved her mother’s memory, and so much more.

Aida Returns opens at Cinema Akil in Dubai on Sunday, and will be released online here on Monday, which would have been Aida's birthday