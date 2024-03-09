Razzies awards: Winnie the Pooh horror adaptation and Megan Fox win big

Horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an adaptation of the beloved children’s book, was the big winner at this year’s Razzies.

It swept all five categories it was nominated for, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple (Pooh and Piglet) and Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel.

Megan Fox also picked up two awards, Worst Actress for her role in Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for Expend4bles.

Jon Voight was awarded Worst Actor owing to his "Lucky Charms leprechaun" Irish accent in Mercy.

Sylvester Stallone also took home the Worst Supporting Actor prize for his role in Expend4bles. Stallone was previously crowned Worst Actor of the Decade in 1990 and Worst Actor of the Century in 2000.

Meanwhile, The Nanny actress Fran Drescher won the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past Razzie contender who has “gone on to better things”. She was lauded for her leadership as Sag-Aftra president during last year's actors strikes.

Drescher was previously nominated for Worst Actress in 1998 for her role in the rom-com The Beautician and The Beast.

The Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, are held annually and recognise the worst films and performances of the year. Usually held the night before the Oscars, the awards are meant to poke fun and serve as a “reality check” for stars.

The full list of winners is below.

Worst Picture

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner

Worst Actor

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy – Winner

Worst Actress

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde – Winner

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles – Winner

Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables – Winner

Worst Screen Couple

Any two Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles

Any two money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 Million for remake rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh and Piglet, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off of Sequel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (listed as Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner

Worst Director

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (listed as Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner