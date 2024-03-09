Razzies awards: Winnie the Pooh horror adaptation and Megan Fox win big

Horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an adaptation of the beloved children’s book, was the big winner at this year’s Razzies.
It swept all five categories it was nominated for, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple (Pooh and Piglet) and Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel.
Megan Fox also picked up two awards, Worst Actress for her role in Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for Expend4bles.
Jon Voight was awarded Worst Actor owing to his "Lucky Charms leprechaun" Irish accent in Mercy.
Sylvester Stallone also took home the Worst Supporting Actor prize for his role in Expend4bles. Stallone was previously crowned Worst Actor of the Decade in 1990 and Worst Actor of the Century in 2000.
Meanwhile, The Nanny actress Fran Drescher won the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past Razzie contender who has “gone on to better things”. She was lauded for her leadership as Sag-Aftra president during last year's actors strikes.
Drescher was previously nominated for Worst Actress in 1998 for her role in the rom-com The Beautician and The Beast.
The Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, are held annually and recognise the worst films and performances of the year. Usually held the night before the Oscars, the awards are meant to poke fun and serve as a “reality check” for stars.
The full list of winners is below.
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy – Winner
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde – Winner
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles – Winner
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables – Winner
Worst Screen Couple
Any two Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles
Any two money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 Million for remake rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh and Piglet, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off of Sequel
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (listed as Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse)
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (listed as Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – Winner