Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to meet fans at Dubai's Global Village

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will attend a fan event at Dubai's Global Village on Saturday.

As part of their promotional tour for the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, they will be at the attraction from 8.30pm.

In the sci-fi romantic comedy, Sanon plays Sifra or Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, a humanoid robot with whom Kapoor's character, Aryan, unwittingly falls in love. As their romance progresses and Aryan introduces Sifra to his family, a comedy of errors ensues.

The film was extensively shot in the UAE. The video for the song, Akhiyaan Gulaab, which was released a little more than a week ago, has been viewed more than 20 million times on YouTube.

Besides Kapoor and Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

In keeping with the futuristic premise, Kapoor and Sanon will be joined by humanoid robot Sophia on stage at Global Village. Often described as the world's most advanced humanoid robot, Sophia was activated in April 2015 and has been making appearances around the world since.

Sophia was created by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and modelled after British actress Audrey Hepburn, Egyptian queen Nefertiti and its inventor's wife, Amanda Hanson. She was also the first robot to receive citizenship, which she got from Saudi Arabia in October 2017, and she appeared on the March 2018 cover of Cosmopolitan India.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to be released on February 9