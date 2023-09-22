WWE releases Mansoor, the first Saudi Arabian wrestler to compete for the company

Mansoor Al Shehail’s time in the WWE has come to an end.

The first Saudi Arabian wrestler to compete for the company, he simply went by the name Mansoor for the duration of his five-year career with the WWE.

Earlier this week it was announced that a UFC-WWE merger had been completed, resulting in layoffs on both sides.

However, Mansoor seemed to be in good spirits after uploading a video confirming his departure.

“My contract with WWE has been terminated,” he says. “But don’t fret and don’t cry, I’m incredibly excited for the future. … I had the time of my life with my best friend and I have no regrets.”

After being scouted at a tryout in Saudi Arabia, he signed a contract and made his first television appearance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah. He later made his in-ring debut at an NXT live event in a losing effort.

At Super ShowDown in Jeddah in 2019, he was thrown into the spotlight after winning a 51-Man Battle Royal and continued to be involved in events in Saudi Arabia. These included winning singles matches against Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler.

In May 2021, he was officially announced as signing onto the Raw brand that led to a singles match against then-US champion Sheamus. His most recent storyline saw him team up with wrestler Mace to be part of the Maximum Male Models stable, before his release from the company.

In a past interview with The National, Mansoor named fellow wrestlers Sami Zayn (of Syrian heritage), Mojo Rawley (of Palestinian and Syrian ­heritage) and Mustafa Ali (of Pakistani and Indian heritage) as his inspirations when it came to staying true to his identity. He also said how much he wanted to help others follow a similar path into the company.

“I think that representation is extremely important,” he said. “Until you see a successful example of who you are and what you want, in many cases, it doesn't seem realistic.”