Nadine Labaki joins Toronto International Film Festival jury

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki is joining the jury at the Toronto International Film Festival, more than a decade after her film Where Do We Go Now? won the People's Choice Award.

Labaki joins Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, who will serve as chair, and last year's Platform Prize-winning filmmaker Anthony Shim on the Platform Prize voting panel.

The award celebrates bold directors. The films selected for this year’s competition come from 12 countries across three continents, all of which will be making their world premieres at the event.

“I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform programme at Tiff," said Anita Lee, chief programming officer at Tiff.

"Together, they represent the bold and independent spirit of the Platform Prize."

The movies in this year's programme are eligible for the Platform Prize, where the winner will be awarded $20,000 Canadian dollars ($14,900) selected by the jury.

Labaki made history in 2018 as the first Arab woman to win a major prize at Cannes Film Festival – the Jury Prize for her Capernaum.

In 2019, she became the first Lebanese female filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar as Capernaum was listed for Best Foreign Language Film.

This year’s Tiff will take place from September 7 to 17.