Wonka trailer shows Timothee Chalamet in title role and Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa

Fans of Roald Dahl got their first glimpse of Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka with the release of the first trailer for Wonka on Tuesday.

Chalamet, 27, takes on the beloved role of the beloved chocolatier and sweets inventor from Dahl’s popular children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

In the book, a young boy named Charlie wins a ticket to tour the famous factory owned by Wonka and sets off on an adventure. However, Wonka is meant to be an origin story, set to take place as the chocolate factory is being set up.

Charlie is not expected to make an appearance in the film, neither are the four other children who also win tickets – Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teavee.

Wonka is being directed by Paul King, best known for his Paddington films.

In an extended footage screened in April for exhibitors at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Chalamet's Willy Wonka is shown meeting one of the Oompa-Loompas, played by Hugh Grant, who is trapped in a tiny glass jar. Willy Wonka then hires him to keep his factory running.

Chalamet is the third actor to play Willy Wonka in a film. Gene Wilder famously essayed the role in a 1971 adaptation and Johnny Depp played him in a 2005 remake.

Besides Grant, Wonka has an impressive comedy cast including Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Rakhee Thakrar, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas and Rich Fulcher.

In 2021, Chalamet shared a photo of himself on set, wearing a burgundy velvet jacket, patterned scarf and brown top hat, a classic look for the character.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last,” he captioned the picture.

READ MORE Roald Dahl's works bought by Netflix as it plans Matilda and Willy Wonka content

Chalamet, who is known for his roles in films such as Dune and Call Me by Your Name, is expected to show off his singing and dancing skills in the musical fantasy film.

Director King said fans of Chalamet might be surprised to learn that he “can also sing and dance brilliantly”. He praised Chalamet for the role and called him a “phenomenal actor” who was able to successfully put his own spin on the beloved character.

“I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well – just like the Willy Wonka that people will know – but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor,” King told People.

“He's incredibly emotionally intelligent and can bring a great deal of emotional truth to the role.”