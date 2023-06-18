Netflix's Tudum fan event reveals big news on shows from Squid Game to One Piece

Netflix has held its annual Tudum global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The three-day event announced new shows and release dates, and offered first looks at many of the streaming platform's most anticipated titles. It was hosted by Brazilian presenter Maisa Silva, along with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who plays Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever and Chase Stokes who stars as John Booker Routledge in Outer Banks.

Here are some of the best announcements from the event.

Squid Game will add new cast members for season two

The hit show from South Korea unveiled new cast members for season two, although a trailer and release date still have not been announced. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles from the first season as actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun will join the cast, although their exact roles haven’t been announced either.

The first season of Squid Game followed a group of 456 debt-ridden contestants placed in an arena where they compete in a series of deathly children's games until one emerges as the sole winner of $38.5 million. The series is Netflix's most-watched original series of all-time.

Linda Hamilton will join the final season of Stranger Things

Linda Hamilton, best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator film franchise, will join the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, although no details were given about what role she would play. In February, The Duffer brothers, the creators of the hit show, confirmed there would be a time jump in the final season to more accurately portray the child stars as they’ve grown with the show.

First teaser trailed unveiled for live-action One Piece remake

One Piece, the popular Japanese manga, is getting a live-action remake thanks to Netflix. The eight-episode series stars Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The show will be released on August 31.

It tells the story of Luffy, a young man on his way to becoming pirate king alongside his crew of friends known as the Straw Hat Pirates who help him on his hunt for treasure known as the One Piece.

First clips of Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series revealed

Netflix also shared its first teaser trailer for another anticipated live-action series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Although not much is shown, it was revealed the show will make its debut next year, although an exact date was not given.

The short clip shows the symbols of the four nations (Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation and Air Nomads) fading in and out and includes a subtle audio cue corresponding to its element.

Netflix also revealed first images of the characters. The show stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Among the supporting cast members are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh.

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

First teaser trailer and release date for 3 Body Problem

The first teaser trailer for 3 Body Problem, a sci-fi drama based on a novel by Liu Cixin, from the co-creators of Game of Thrones, has been revealed. The show from David Benioff and DB Weiss consists of eight hour-long episodes and will be available to stream in January.

The show centres on how a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

It also features an ensemble cast that includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza Gonzalez, Jovan Adepo and Alex Sharp.

There will be an Extraction 3

Chris Hemsworth is getting a third run as Extraction 3 was announced, just days after Extraction 2 had its premiered.

The action film franchise stars Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake. The first was released in April 2020 and at the time was the most-watched original film premiere in Netflix’s history.

Teaser trailer shown for Money Heist spin-off Berlin

Berlin is a spin-off series of the popular Spanish show Money Heist, which was one of Netflix's biggest hits. Set as a prequel, it follows Pedro Alonso as the titular character long before he finds out about his terminal diagnosis, following him as he attempts one of his most extraordinary heists. The show is set to be released in December.