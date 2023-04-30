Google Doodle celebrates late actor Alan Rickman and his career

Google has dedicated its latest Doodle to late English actor Alan Rickman who died after a battle with cancer in 2016 at the age of 69. Known for his deep and languid voice, Rickman was remembered on Sunday on the 36th anniversary of his performance in Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liasons), a Broadway play that was instrumental in launching his career, in 1987.

Rickman's breakout role as scheming French aristocrat, the Vicomte de Valmont, earned him a Tony nomination and he began receiving offers to act in films soon after.

Artist Helene Leroux, who drew the Google Doodle, said it was a "privilege to honour" Rickman's life and career in the image, which shows him raising his eyebrows and surrounded by leaves.

"I wanted to illustrate Alan's passion for creativity — represented in the soft watercolours of the background in reference to some of Alan's most beautiful artwork," she told PA Wire.

"Following his death, Alan's popular autobiographical diaries also captured the nation's attention; these candid and entertaining reflections are represented by the fine, fountain-pen like scratches layered on a background resembling white lined paper.

"The branches either side of the Doodle are also inspired by his diary scribbles. His diverting on-screen performances have no doubt left a unique and lasting imprint on British culture, and I am thrilled that it lives on via my doodle today."

Alan Rickman in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

A product of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Rickman was often cast as the bad guy; and gained popularity for his ability to invest evil with wicked, irresistible relish.

In 1988, Rickman starred as criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the film Die Hard, now considered one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history. The film’s success led to him playing similar antagonist roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. His career trajectory continued throughout the 1990s with roles in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny (1996), the latter of which he received an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for.

In 2001, Rickman starred in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as the scene-stealing Severus Snape. His intimidating, scary, and captivating performance saw him star in the following seven Harry Potter films, becoming an international sensation.

Over the course of his career, Rickman received numerous acting nominations and awards and even directed three plays and two films. Besides his on-screen and stage work, he's also remembered for his philanthropy, and his kind and sensitive nature off-screen.