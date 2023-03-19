Amman International Film Festival to return in August

Submissions for the fourth Amman International Film Festival are now open.

The annual festival, which focuses on debut films by Arab and international talents, is scheduled to take place between August 15 and 22 in the Jordanian capital.

With its emphasis on first-time achievements, the festival is unique in its support for emerging talent in the filmmaking and cinema industry. It features four competitive categories that recognise outstanding contributions, awarding winners with the Black Iris bronze trophy as well as a monetary prize.

🎬 4th Amman Int'l Film Festival: Dates and Submissionshttps://t.co/y0rDDCMA1Y pic.twitter.com/0VhxFM1E6O — Amman International Film Festival (@AmmanFilm) March 16, 2023

To qualify, films must have been released this year or in the last and had or will have their premieres in Jordan. Specific regulations apply to each category. In addition to the four competitive sections, the festival will also host a special non-competitive section named Franco-Arab Rendez-Vous, dedicated to French and Franco-Arab co-productions. The section, returning for the third year, is organised in co-operation with the French Institute of Jordan.

The Amman Film Industry Days will take place on the sidelines of the festival, serving as the professional arm of the event. The initiative offers masterclasses, workshops and three pitching platforms, including two for in-development projects and one for films in post-production. Successful candidates will receive both in-kind and cash awards. Juries made up of Arab and international professionals will judge the entries and select the winning films and projects.

The First and Latest section will also be returning. The segment features distinguished filmmakers as they share their cinematic journey with the audience, discussing the lessons learnt and reflecting on their experience.

“As we embark on the 4th year of the Amman International Film Festival, we are reminded of the butterfly effect that cinema can have on the world. A single story can spark a conversation, shift perspectives and ignite change, resonating with audiences near and far,” said Princess Rym Ali, the festival’s president.

“Through the festival's growth and expansion, we have witnessed first-hand the transformative power of cinema, how it can connect us despite our differences, and inspire us to dream beyond our limitations."