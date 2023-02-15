Ted Lasso: Season three release date, cast and teaser trailer

It’s the beginning of the (possible) end for Ted Lasso.

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ show has released a teaser trailer for what many are speculating will be the show’s final season.

In June, Brett Goldstein, who is a writer for the series and stars as ex-footballer Roy Kent, said the third season was being written as its last.

“We are writing it like that,” he told The Sunday Times. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” (We assume he’s joking about the last part).

The hit series stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football coach hired to manage a struggling British "soccer" team despite knowing nothing about the sport.

Fans and critics alike have praised Ted Lasso, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for its previous two seasons.

So, ahead of its anticipated return, here’s what you need to know.

Warning: for those who haven't seen the first two seasons, there are spoilers below.

When is Ted Lasso returning?

Season three of the show will air on March 15 on Apple TV+ with a new episode out every Wednesday.

How many episodes are there?

The first season had 10 episodes while the second expanded to 12, which is also the same length of episodes for season three.

Who is in the cast?

Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein. Photo: Apple TV+

The main cast of the show will be returning. This includes Sudeikis and Goldstein as well as Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) and Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley).

Jodi Balfour will also join the cast as a venture capitalist.

What happened in season two of Ted Lasso?

For those who may need a recap as the second season aired in October 2021, Ted Lasso ended with AFC Richmond winning promotion back to the Premier League after they had been relegated the previous season following a string of losses under Lasso.

However, it also ended in a shock twist, as Richmond's former kit man turned assistant coach Nate was seen accepting a new coaching position with rival team West Ham United, who are now owned by Rebecca’s ex-husband Rupert.

Other storylines included relationship troubles between Keeley and Roy, tech film billionaire Edwin Akufo courting Sam to join his new African football club and journalist Trent Crimm revealing that Ted suffers from panic attacks in a story after having the information leaked by Nate.

After The Last of Us, six other video games that should be turned into TV shows — in pictures