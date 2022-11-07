'Made in Dubai': another reality TV series set in the city announced by UK's Channel 4

Another week, another reality television show set in Dubai. UK broadcaster Channel 4 is the latest to jump on the bandwagon with the launch of Made in Dubai.

The show, filmed in collaboration with Angel Eye Media, will follow a group of managers and agents at estate agency Betterhomes, giving viewers “an insight into their lives and the real estate market in Dubai as they sell some of the most sought-after homes”.

“This exciting new series will delve into Dubai’s ultra-glamorous, highly competitive real estate world,” said Rita Daniels, commissioning editor at Channel 4.

“It’s set to feature the most incredible and stunning properties and hugely talented brokers. We are set to be amazed as we watch them battle to secure outlandishly expensive deals that could potentially earn them eye-watering amounts of commission.”

Betterhomes has been selling luxury properties in the emirate for more than 35 years and group managing director Richard Waind says the brokerage is “delighted to work with Angel Eye and Channel 4 to show the world what Dubai has to offer".

The series continues a bumper year for reality television shows set in the city, with Netflix’s Dubai Bling and Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dubai both gaining worldwide attention.

Earlier this year the UK's BBC Three released two-part docuseries Dubai Hustle, a similar concept that followed “a group of 20-something real estate brokers” from agency haus & haus.

Another BBC documentary, Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich, a show that followed some of the city’s wealthiest residents, was branded as "out of date" by viewers when it was broadcast on BBC Two in January.

While the whole point of the show is to highlight the lavish lifestyles some of the city’s residents lead, it sparked controversy with audiences.

A release date is yet to be announced for Made in Dubai, although it’s described as a “six-hour” series, suggesting it will consist of six parts.