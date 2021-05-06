'The Bench': author defends Meghan Markle after duchess is accused of plagiarism for her new children's book

The author of a children's book has defended Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of plagiarism when she announced her coming children's book The Bench on Tuesday.

Based on the relationship between a father and son, Markle’s book is inspired by husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, who turns 2 today.

But following the announcement by publisher Random House Children's Books, many on Twitter were quick to point out the similarities between the title, artwork and even storyline with UK author Corrinne Averiss's 2018 book The Boy on the Bench.

With illustrations by Gabriel Alborozo, Averiss’s book cover features a father and son seated on a playground bench.

Markle, who's expecting her second child, a girl, later this year, said The Bench was written a month after Archie was born.

The cover of 'The Bench', a children's book by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with pictures by Christian Robinson. AP

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day. That poem became this story," she said. "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine."

In its description, Random House said the duchess “touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between father and son” in the book and that it illustrates "the special relationship as seen through a mother’s eyes”.

An interior spread from 'The Bench'. AP

On Wednesday, Averiss took to Twitter to dismiss any comparison between her book and Markle’s.

"Reading the description and published excerpt of the duchess's new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don't see any similarities," she tweeted.

Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities. — Corrinne Averiss (@CorrinneAveriss) May 5, 2021

Since their shocking departure from official duties as members of the British royal family, Markle and Prince Harry have announced a spate of projects through their venture Archewell.

Last year, the couple signed an exclusive £100 million ($135 million) multi-year production deal with Netflix through Archewell Productions, and have also joined forces with audio streaming giant Spotify for podcasts via Archewell Audio. Their Archewell Foundation supports communities and charitable initiatives. In March, Prince Harry also became the chief impact officer of US coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, Inc.

The Bench is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 8. Markle will also voice the audiobook version, Random House said.

______________

Read more:

Prince William and Kate become YouTubers

Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez lead 'Vax Live' concert in Los Angeles

______________

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

FIXTURES All games 6pm UAE on Sunday:

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Man United

Man City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

Rajasthan Royals 153-5 (17.5 ov)

Delhi Daredevils 60-4 (6 ov) Rajasthan won by 10 runs (D/L method)

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

LOS ANGELES GALAXY 2 MANCHESTER UNITED 5 Galaxy: Dos Santos (79', 88')

United: Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.