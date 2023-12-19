Globetrotting Big Bad Wolf book fair makes Sharjah debut on UAE return

Touring book fair Big Bad Wolf has returned to the UAE, with Sharjah playing host for the first time.

Starting on Tuesday, Expo Centre Sharjah will be home to more than a million titles in what has been marketed as "the world's biggest book sale".

Open daily from 10am-midnight until January 7, bookworms can look forward to all kinds of genres, from science fiction to children's books, with some discounted up to 85 per cent of their recommended retail price.

Established in Malaysia in 2009 by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, who founded online book store BookXcess, Big Bad Wolf says its mission is “to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide, and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Now a globetrotting book sale, Big Bad Wolf has since toured 37 cities in 15 countries, from Cambodia to Hong Kong and Pakistan to the Philippines.

Big Bad Wolf Books first came to the UAE in 2018 during Ramadan, and has proved hugely popular since then. The sale in Dubai last year, after a two-year hiatus, proved so popular that it remained open for 24 hours.

The last sale in the country was held in April, also in Dubai.

Entry to Big Bad Wolf Sharjah is free. However, visitors must register before entering the venue by scanning a QR code on-site and filling out a form. Registering also automatically enters visitors into a raffle where they can win a number of prizes.